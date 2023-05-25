Resolutions of the annual general meeting of Hepsor AS

English Estonian

The annual general meeting of shareholders of Hepsor AS (registry code 12099216, address Järvevana 7b, 10112 Tallinn) was held on Thursday, 25 May 2023 at 11:00 in the conference hall of L’Embitu Hotel at Lembitu 12, Tallinn.

The notice of convening the ordinary general meeting of shareholders was published on 3 May 2023 in the newspaper Postimees and on 2 May 2023 as a stock exchange news through the information system of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. Therefore, the meeting was duly convened.

The list of shareholders eligible to participate at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders was fixed 7 (seven) days before holding the meeting, i.e. on 18 May 2023 at the end of the working day of the settlement system of Nasdaq CSD SE.

As at the date of fixing the list of shareholders, Hepsor AS has altogether 11 440 shareholders who hold altogether 3,854,701 shares.

The ordinary general meeting of shareholders is eligible to adopt resolutions due to the fact that 27 shareholders participated at the meeting whose shares represent 3,039,656 votes, i.e. 78.86% of all the cotes represented by the shares of Hepsor AS, including 4 shareholders who chose to use the opportunity to vote before the meeting and whose shares represent 1747 votes.





The general meeting of shareholder of Hepsor AS adopted the following resolutions:

Approval of the 2022 annual report

It was decided to approve the 2022 annual report of Hepsor AS.





Distribution of profit

It was decided to use the net profit of the financial year that ended on 31.12.2022 in the amount of 1 396 thousand euros as follows:

- establish mandatory reserve in the amount of 385 thousand euros;

- transfer net profit in the amount of 1 011 thousand euros to retained earnings.





