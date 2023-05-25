Intrauterine Insemination Devices Market Size to Surpass US$ 53.23 Million By 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global intrauterine insemination devices market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and valued at US$ 37.61 million. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 3.9% to reach US$ 53.23 million by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for intrauterine insemination devices indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Devices for intrauterine insemination are medical tools created to help infertile women's bodies fertilize themselves.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing number of couples with infertility issues is driving the market revenue share.

According to a WHO study from April 2023, infertility affects 1 in 6 individuals worldwide.

The increasing government funding and awareness campaign is boosting the market revenue growth rapidly.

Intrauterine Insemination Devices Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 37.61 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 53.23 million CAGR 3.9% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Intrauterine Insemination Devices Market:

In January 2023, the makers of SpermQT, Path Fertility, teamed with Posterity Health, the first online Male Fertility Center of Excellence that offers specialized care, informational materials, and successful therapies for male fertility. The companies have worked together to develop a brand-new, thorough IUI Assessment that looks at several sperm variables and projects the likelihood that IUI will be successful.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the companies operating in the global market for intrauterine insemination devices includes:

Rocket Medical Plc

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Cook Group Inc.

Prince Medical (OMERIN CABLES SAS)

Kitazato Corporation

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global intrauterine insemination devices market revenue is driven by the rising increasing demand for laryngoscopes in emergency medical services, advancements in technology, and growing awareness of lacrimal gland and tear duct disorders.

However, due to the high cost of treatment and lack of reimbursement policies, the intrauterine insemination devices market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on products, the global intrauterine insemination devices market is segmented into intrauterine insemination catheters and intrauterine insemination media/ sperm wash.

The intrauterine insemination catheter segment is further sub-segmented into curved, flexible, and straight.

Based on end users, the global intrauterine insemination devices market is segmented into hospitals and IVF clinics.

Segmentation By End-User

Based on the end-user, the IVF clinics segment dominates the global intrauterine insemination devices market with the largest revenue share. This large revenue share is because IVF clinics provide a variety of cutting-edge reproductive technology, a staff of experts, and extra services like counseling.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global intrauterine insemination devices market. This large share of revenue is attributed to the rising infertility cases, lifestyle changes, smoking, and alcohol overuse. Furthermore, several prominent players, collaborators, and partnerships in this region are leading to rising revenue growth in the regional market.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports carried out extensive market research on the intrauterine insemination devices market globally. We examined the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment opportunities, regional growth patterns, ten-year revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL INTRAUTERINE INSEMINATION DEVICES MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Intrauterine Insemination Catheters Curved Flexible Straight Intrauterine Insemination Media/ Sperm Wash GLOBAL INTRAUTERINE INSEMINATION DEVICES MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals IVF Clinics

