Global Micro-Electro-Mechanical System Market Size To Exceed USD 64.15 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 8.4%: Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, United States , May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global MEMS Market Size is to grow from USD 28.6 billion in 2022 to USD 64.15 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the projected period.

Micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) are a type of manufacturing method used to create small interconnected systems or devices that include both electrical and mechanical components. These technologies or systems can detect, control, and act on the micro-scale while simultaneously having an impact on the broader scale. MEMS, in its most general form, consists of mechanical microstructures, microsensors, microactuators, and microelectronics all installed on the same silicon substrate. The MEMS market is being driven by the increasing demand for MEMS in various markets such as the electronics industry, automotive, industrial, and healthcare. Furthermore, the growing use of radio-frequency MEMS systems, the increasing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and rising consumer electronics demand are all major factors driving the MEMS market. Furthermore, the widespread use of smartphones, the developing portable electronic market, the rising use of the Internet of Things (IoT), and the high demand for robotics and automation all contribute considerably to the global expansion of the MEMS market.

Global Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Sensor Type (Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Gyroscope, Gas Sensors, Environmental Sensors, Optical Sensors, Others), By Actuator Type (Optical MEMS, Microfluidic & Biochip, Inkjet Systems, RF MEMS, Others), By End-Users (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Defense, Aerospace, Industrial, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 34.8% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-users, the global Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, defense, aerospace, industrial, healthcare, telecommunication, and others. Among these, the consumer electronics segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 34.8% over the forecast period. MEMS is extensively used in wearable devices and smartphones due to its excellent electrical performance at high frequencies. As the consumer electronics industry changes its focus from traditional sensors to MEMS technology, these applications fuel MEMS technological improvements.

The optical MEMS segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of actuator type, the global MEMS market is segmented into optical MEMS, microfluidic & biochip, inkjet systems, RF MEMS, and Others. Among these, the optical MEMS segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. An actuator is a device that turns an electrical signal into motion. It can generate force to control itself, other mechanical devices, or the surrounding environment in order to accomplish some beneficial tasks.

The inertial sensors segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of sensor type, the global Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) market is segmented into inertial sensors, pressure sensors, gyroscopes, gas sensors, environmental sensors, optical sensors, and others. Among these, the inertial sensors segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 38.6% over the forecast period. The increased use of inertial sensors such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, magnetometers, and inertial combo sensors in end-user and wearable electronics for GPS-based services, gaming, and preinstalled navigator applications providing screen orientation and undoing actions by shaking the wearable device can be attributed to the increase in demand.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with more than 32.67% market share over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the large number of semiconductor manufacturing sectors. Asia Pacific is a major global market for consumer electronics, automobiles, and industrial machinery. Furthermore, the cheap cost of labor and raw materials, which leads to lower manufacturing costs, is promoting regional market expansion. On the other hand, North America is predicted to expand the fastest during the forecast period. This is because MEMS device sales have expanded to meet expanding demand from the region's aerospace, defense, and automotive industries. During the forecast period, the Europe market is expected to rise at a significant CAGR.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market include Advantech, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Maple Systems, INC., Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, LG Display Co., Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Japan Display, Inc., WinMate, Inc., Siemens AG, Innolux Corporation, AU Optronics Corp., NEC Display Solutions, Samsung Display Co., Ltd., Planar Systems, Inc., and among others.

Recent Developments

On January 2023, Knowles Corporation announces the Titan (Digital), Falcon (Differential Analog), and Robin (Single Ended Analog) family of SiSonicTM MEMS microphones. The new trio of microphones offers superior performance for space-constrained Ear and wearable applications such as True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, smart watches, Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, and Virtual Reality (VR) headsets.

On March 2023, Analog Devices, Inc. announced that Envision Energy, an Envision Group affiliate that provides world-leading green technologies, will use ADI's MEMS sensor technology in its new generation of smart wind turbines. The collaboration's first goals include enabling new levels of wind turbine safety through real-time monitoring of vibration, tilt, and other data that may be utilized to influence safer windmill operation and design. Taking advantage of new capabilities provided by sophisticated MEMS sensors provides intelligence at the edge for real-time monitoring, propelling the green energy revolution forward.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

MEMS Market, Sensor Type Analysis

Inertial Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Gyroscopes

Gas Sensors

Environmental Sensors

Optical Sensors

Others

MEMS Market, Actuator Type Analysis

Optical MEMS

Microfluidic & Biochip

Inkjet Systems

RF MEMS

Others

MEMS Market, End-Users Analysis

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defense

Aerospace

Industrial

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Others

MEMS Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



