Draganfly to Showcase First Responder Drone Technology at the 2023 Texas Emergency Management Conference

Los Angeles, CA., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that the Company will be featured at the 2023 Texas Emergency Management Conference . The conference will be held at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 30 to June 2, 2023.



The Texas Emergency Management Conference connects over 3,000 elected officials, first responders, emergency managers, and decision-makers from across the U.S. Attendees can participate in key workshops and check out innovative products and services from various organizations.

Draganfly will showcase its Drone as First Responder (“DFR”), Heavy Lift , and Commander 3 XL Drone platforms and Vital Intelligence Smart Vital technology.

Draganfly’s Heavy Lift Drone is a versatile, industrial, multirotor unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed to lift more and fly further. Capable of automated missions and manual flight operations, Draganfly’s heavy-duty, robust UAV has a payload lift capacity of 67 pounds and up to 55 minutes of flight time.

Draganfly’s Commander 3 XL Drone is a high-endurance, weather-resistant, multirotor UAV designed for easy assembly and rapid deployment. The “Swiss Army Knife” of drones can drop and winch-down systems to transport up to 22lb of payload. It performs extremely well in light rain and snow.

Draganfly’s Smart Vital Intelligence technology can utilize cameras on its drones, kiosks, or mobile devices to provide real-time health insights in seconds. Vital Intelligence’s algorithm extracts data from an RGB video feed to measure biometric data and share the human experience and wellness insights. That data is shared on an easy-to-read dashboard so users can leverage that information in real time.

"We are proud of Draganfly’s firsthand experience in providing innovative tech solutions during emergencies, medical crises, and disaster response scenarios," said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. "We are thrilled to be back at the Texas Emergency Management Conference to demonstrate how our cutting-edge drone solutions can significantly assist emergency teams in reducing response durations, enhancing situational comprehension, and achieving greater operational effectiveness."

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, public health, mining, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

