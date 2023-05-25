Thurgood Marshall College Fund Congratulates Board Member, Toni Townes-Whitley who will become the next CEO of Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC)

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) congratulates its Board Member, Toni Townes- Whitley set to become the next Chief Executive Officer of Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC).

Townes-Whitley joined Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s Board of Directors in 2019. For the past four years, she has fervently advocated the organization’s mission to promote educational excellence and prepare the next generation of Black talent. Townes-Whitley has increased the financial support of TMCF programs that promote equity and black representation in corporate America through her advocacy.

With this appointment, Townes-Whitley embodies TMCF’s vision as she will ascend to just a handful of Black CEOs leading Fortune 500 companies.

“I am ecstatic about this announcement and want to congratulate Toni on such a tremendous accomplishment,” said Charles Merinoff, TMCF’s Board Chair. “She is an accomplished leader and an incredible role model for our students and corporate leaders globally.”

Townes-Whitley distinguished herself as a leader in tech, driving strong enterprise financial results and fostering an inclusive culture. In her most recent role as President of U.S. Regulated Industries at Microsoft, Townes-Whitley led the digital transformation within the public sector and regulated commercial industries managing a 5,200-person organization and approximately $16B of annual revenue. Before joining Microsoft, Townes-Whitley was president of CGI Federal and held several management roles at Unisys Corporation, leading global, public, and commercial sector systems integration.

“Since joining our board in 2019, Toni has supported TMCF’s ambitious mission to fund more than $500,000,000 in scholarship and professional development programs for HBCU students”, said Thurgood Marshall College Fund President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams. “I am thrilled to see Toni advance as a leader. I congratulate her and applaud SAIC, who will be one of only 1% of Fortune 500 companies with a Black CEO.”

In addition to her business and leadership prowess, Townes-Whitley is an established leader in diversity and inclusion efforts. She has amassed many accomplishments in advancing equity and inclusion in the workforce, including launching the Microsoft Executive Women’s Network, sponsoring Blacks & Africans at Microsoft (BAM), and acting as an advisor and fundraiser for the Women’s Center of Northern Virginia.

Thurgood Marshall College Fund carries forward the legacy of the late Justice Thurgood Marshall by providing access to opportunity for students attending publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Towns-Whitley’s role as a TMCF Board Member is a natural extension of her internal belief system that aligns with this legacy.

