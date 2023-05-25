Edutainment Market Size to Reach USD 17.69 Billion, With a CAGR of 17.66% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Edutainment Market Information by Service Type, By Revenue Source and By End User, And By Region – Market Forecast Till 2030”. Edutainment Market could thrive at a rate of 17.66% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 17.69 billion by the end of the year 2030.



Market Synopsis:

Edutainment, a combination of education and entertainment, refers to the use of multimedia tools and techniques to make learning more engaging and interactive. It aims to enhance the educational experience by incorporating entertainment elements such as games, puzzles, animations, and videos. The edutainment industry is rapidly growing, and its popularity is expected to increase in the coming years.

Edutainment finds applications in a wide range of fields such as e-learning, online courses, language learning, and vocational training. It has also been adopted by various industries such as healthcare, aviation, and the military for training purposes. The use of edutainment in schools and universities has gained significant traction, as it helps to make learning more enjoyable and effective for students.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Edutainment industry include.

Brightcove Inc.

Tata Sons Private Limited

KNeo

Media Limited

KidZania Operations S.A.R.L.

Kramer Electronics and LEGOLAND Discovery Center

Kaltura Inc.

Kidz Holding S.A.L.A.E.L. Data Services L.L.P.

Meraasm

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Vinci Interactive Inc

Latest Industry Updates (April 2021):

Roblox Corporation, a leading player in the edutainment market, announced the acquisition of an immersive learning platform called "Imbellus." Imbellus specializes in developing games and simulations to assess cognitive skills such as problem-solving and decision-making. The acquisition will enable Roblox to expand its edutainment offerings and cater to a broader audience.

Scope of the Report - Edutainment Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 17.69 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 17.66% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Introduction of advanced technology, such as virtual reality and amplified technology in teaching. Key Market Dynamics Digital Innovations Technological Progress Transform education into digital

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The growth of the edutainment market is driven by several factors. The increasing adoption of digital learning methods and the rise in the number of students opting for online courses have created a demand for more engaging and interactive learning materials.

The edutainment industry also benefits from the increasing use of gamification in learning, which enhances the educational experience by making it more fun and immersive. Furthermore, the increasing investment in educational technology and the growing trend of mobile learning have contributed to the growth of the edutainment market.

Market Restraints:

The edutainment market also faces several challenges. The lack of standardization in the industry makes it difficult for consumers to evaluate the quality and effectiveness of edutainment products. Additionally, the high cost of developing edutainment content and the need for specialized skills can limit the growth of the market. The limited access to high-speed internet and digital devices in certain regions also poses a challenge to the growth of the edutainment market.

COVID 19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the edutainment market. The closure of schools and universities has led to a surge in demand for online learning materials, and edutainment has emerged as a popular tool to engage students. The pandemic has also highlighted the need for more accessible and affordable online education, which has further boosted the growth of the edutainment market.

Market Segmentation:

By Service Type - The Service Types in the market include Non-Interactive/Spectator Service, Interactive/Participatory Service





By Revenue Source - By Revenue Source, the segment includes Advertising, Ticket Fees, Partnership





By Revenue Source, the segment includes Advertising, Ticket Fees, Partnership By End User - By End User, the segment includes Individuals, Schools, and Universities.

Regional Insights:

North America holds the largest share of the edutainment market due to the high adoption of e-learning and the presence of significant players. The region has witnessed a surge in the adoption of digital learning methods, such as gamified learning, which has led to increased demand for edutainment. With the emergence of new technologies, such as virtual and augmented reality, the edutainment market is expected to witness significant growth in North America. Additionally, Europe is also a significant market for edutainment, driven by the increasing demand for gamified learning materials. The region has witnessed a rise in the adoption of digital learning methods and an increased focus on personalized education. With the emergence of new technologies, such as gamification and simulation-based learning, the edutainment market is expected to witness significant growth in Europe.

Further, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of digital learning methods and the rising demand for personalized education. With the emergence of new technologies, such as gamification and virtual reality, the edutainment market is expected to witness significant growth in the region. Countries such as China and India are expected to be the major contributors to the growth of the edutainment market in the Asia-Pacific region due to the increasing adoption of e-learning and gamified learning materials. The region is also witnessing a rise in the adoption of online tutoring and test preparation services, which is expected to drive the demand for edutainment in the coming years.

