Teknova to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Alpha Teknova, Inc. ("Teknova") (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading producer of critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced that the Company will present and host individual and small group meetings at the following upcoming investor conference:



William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

June 6 - 8, 2023

Chicago, IL

Stephen Gunstream, Teknova’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Lowell, Teknova’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at 4:20 p.m. ET, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Gunstream and Lowell plan to discuss Company highlights, its product portfolio, market trends, key growth drivers, and long-term market opportunities.

A live audio webcast of this presentation may be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.teknova.com/. Webcasts are available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days after each event.

Teknova makes solutions possible. Since 1996, Teknova has been innovating the manufacture of critical reagents for the life sciences industry to accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapies that will help people live longer, healthier lives. We offer fully customizable solutions for every stage of the workflow, supporting industry leaders in cell and gene therapy, molecular diagnostics, and synthetic biology. Our fast turnaround of high-quality agar plates, microbial culture media, buffers and reagents, and water helps our customers scale seamlessly from RUO to GMP. Headquartered in Hollister, California, with over 200,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Teknova’s modular manufacturing platform was designed by our team of scientists, engineers, and quality control experts to efficiently produce the foundational ingredients for the discovery and commercialization of novel therapies.



