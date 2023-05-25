SINGING MACHINE ANNOUNCES NEW CARE-EOKE™ INITIATIVE AND SOCIAL GOOD MISSION ON NATIONAL SING-OUT DAY

New Social Impact Initiative and Strategic Partnerships Aimed to Improve

Mental and Physical Health, and Bring Joy Through Music to Seniors, Neurodiverse Populations, Workplace Wellness Programs and Local Communities Nationwide

Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MICS), the North American leader in consumer karaoke products, today announced the Company’s new CARE-eokeTM by Singing Machine initiative, and a strategic focus on social impact for children and adults of all ages who would benefit from singing. Singing Machine intends to form a series of collaborative partnerships, to help amplify the diverse emotional and physical health and wellness benefits of karaoke, beginning with formalizing its CARE-eoke by Singing Machine initiative.

Many health sources are reporting that singing has countless health advantages and is not just a fun pastime. According to a breakthrough study from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) , practicing and listening to music can help slow down cognitive decline and brain aging by stimulating the production of gray matter in healthy seniors. Dr. Michael Roizen in his book “The Great Age Reboot”, states, “Social activities, music and singing can reduce stress and literally add years to your life.” Another bestselling author and BBC Host, Dr. Michael Mosley, recommends in his book “Just One Thing,” to [take] up singing in the bathroom or anywhere else, because research shows it’s a great way to boost mood, reduce anxiety and even relieve chronic pain. And most importantly, it’s fun!“

Singing Machine’s intention is to create a social impact through karaoke, and has engaged longtime changemaker, Genna Rosenberg from GennComm, as the Company’s social impact champion. Rosenberg is formalizing the new CARE-eoke by Singing Machine social entrepreneurship efforts, which include working to align a series of best-in-class strategic partnerships, creating experiences and social impact storytelling to diverse audiences and stakeholders.

“For over four decades Singing Machine has been bringing joy through music to millions of families around the world. But, recent scientific evidence suggests that karaoke is more than just joyful experiences; it also has strong links to health and mental wellbeing,” said Gary Atkinson, CEO of Singing Machine. “We plan to align with like-minded partners who can help us reach different populations that would benefit from karaoke.

“We started during Autism Awareness Month with the announcement of a new licensing initiative with Sesame Workshop, and programming with the Center for Learning Unlimited, two groups creating community, acceptance, and normalizing neurodiversity. We intend to do more in this space, and with other populations.”

“Singing Machine is the most incredible company and it’s an honor to help truly change people’s lives and execute-on their vision with CARE-eoke by Singing Machine,” said Genna Rosenberg, CEO of GennComm. “We are on a mission to impact diverse groups of people who we believe will benefit greatly from karaoke in a myriad of ways.

“It was palpable to see the effect of karaoke in action at a Center for Learning Unlimited (CLU) event in Southern California. There was joyful and robust creative expression from trainees on the spectrum, some of whom are even largely non-verbal, who shined brightly as they karaoked their hearts out with their new Singing Machine products.

“We plan to work on issues ranging from how karaoke can help the mental health crisis in the workplace, sick children, aging seniors, Alzheimer’s patients, and also addressing the mental health and isolation felt by communities nationwide coming out of the pandemic.”

About Singing Machine

Singing Machine is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company offers the industry's widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company’s products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com .

Investor Relations Contact: PR Contact for Singing Machine investors@singingmachine.com Genna Rosenberg: genna@genncomm.com www.singingmachine.com www.singingmachine.com/investors

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "may", "could", "expects", "projects," "intends", "plans", "believes", "predicts", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.