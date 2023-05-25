Apollo Announces Executive Leadership Hires for Cadma Capital Partners

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that the recently established Cadma Capital Partners (“Cadma”) has named Jon Beizer and Josh Brody as its CEO and President, respectively. Cadma is a credit financing platform for the venture ecosystem, providing asset-backed financing to venture- and growth-lenders, high-growth companies and financial sponsors, and is backed by Apollo-affiliated entities. Beizer and Brody both join Cadma from Western Technology Investment.



Beizer and Brody are proven investors and business builders, with careers that span growth and venture investing, technology and finance. As CEO and President, they will be responsible for the continued build out of the Cadma franchise, which seeks to provide flexible, asset-backed capital solutions to venture- and growth-oriented lending platforms, growth companies as well as financial sponsors. By lending against assets and contracted cash flows, and in consultation with other Apollo related platforms, including ATLAS, Redding Ridge, and MidCap, Cadma can help its clients access cost-effective capital while providing investors downside protected opportunities.

Apollo Partner and Deputy CIO of Credit, John Zito, said, “Jon and Josh are seasoned operators and investors, and we are excited to welcome them to Cadma as we continue to expand our reach in asset-backed credit origination. While we believe there is a vast, long-term market opportunity for secured, structured solutions, we also see an acute need from tech and growth companies for cost-effective capital to fund their growth and operations as the IPO, M&A and public financing markets remain muted. We look forward to continuing to support the growing Cadma team as they execute on near- and long-term business plans.”

“We are honored to join Cadma and excited by the opportunity to lead an entrepreneurial organization with the backing of an industry leader in Apollo,” said Jon Beizer and Josh Brody. “We look forward to leveraging our investment and entrepreneurial experience and network of industry relationships to support Cadma’s continued growth.”

“Since its inception, Cadma has been rapidly expanding by partnering with leading venture and growth lenders and we are pleased to have Jon and Josh on board to help us scale our vision, capitalizing on Apollo’s position in alternative credit and structuring expertise,” said Apollo Partner and Head of Growth Lending, Joshua Black. “This dedicated platform builds on Apollo’s activity to-date in growth and technology lending, and we look forward to scaling Cadma to service the needs of a wide range of companies with flexible, partner-oriented solutions.”

Beizer was previously an Investment Partner at Western Technology Investment since 2013. Prior to Western Technology Investment, he was a Founding Partner of Foghorn Capital, a financial advisory firm, and he has served in executive leadership roles across a number of venture-backed companies including IPWireless, iAsiaWorks and Phoenix Network. He graduated from Harvard College Magna Cum Laude and holds an MBA from Stanford University.

Brody was an Investment Partner at Western Technology Investment from 2017-2023, and prior to that was the Founder and CEO of Pronoun, a venture-backed digital publishing platform acquired by Macmillan Publishers. He received his MA and BA from the University of Chicago and holds an MBA from Columbia Business School.

With the further development of Cadma, Apollo continues to build an ecosystem of specialty lending platforms designed to originate high quality yield assets. Cadma represents Apollo’s 16th platform and builds on the firm’s approach to asset-backed credit origination.

Cadma is headquartered in New York with professionals in New York and San Francisco. Cadma expects to continue building out its team commensurate with its growth plans.

To learn more about Cadma, please visit https://www.cadma.com/.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2023, Apollo had approximately $598 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Apollo Contacts

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

212-822-0540

ir@apollo.com

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

212-822-0491

communications@apollo.com