MVE + Partners Earns Two Top Honors at 2023 PCBC® Gold Nugget Awards

IRVINE, Calif., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MVE + Partners, a leading architecture, design and planning firm, swept their categories last night in Anaheim, Calif. at the sold-out Pacific Coast Builders’ Conference (PCBC) Gold Nugget Awards, the nation’s oldest design award for innovative architecture, planning and construction, for two of its multifamily projects.



MVE + Partners’ Mandarin Oriental Residences and Post District Residences projects were selected for the Gold Nugget top honors by a panel of top industry experts who reviewed nearly 650 entries. The Grand Award winners showcase the most exciting trends in design, planning and building across over 50 categories, including multifamily, affordable, mixed-use, and recreational facilities.

Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills, CA





Designed by MVE + Partners for developers SHVO, Bilgili Group & Deutsche Finance, with general contracting by Swinerton, the Mandarin Oriental Residences project was named Grand Award winner in the category of Best Multi-Family Housing Community – 30-60 DU/Acre.

The six-story, 307,000 square-foot development is the Five-Star hotel brand’s first exclusively residential property in the U.S. The Mandarin Oriental Residences provide all the conveniences of an upscale hotel but with the privacy and feel of a single-family home. The 54 residences boast private terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows. Resort-like amenities include a porte-cochere with valet parking, library, meeting room, and lounge with fireplace. The private rooftop offers an outdoor pool with cabanas, a spa with steam room, sauna, and treatment rooms, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud will open his first West Coast restaurant at the property, as well as service the rooftop lounge.

Post District Residences in Salt Lake City, Utah





Designed by MVE + Partners for developers Lowe Property Group, BCG Holdings, Q Factor, and Bridge Housing, with general contracting by Big D Construction, Post District Residences was named Grand Award winner in the category of Best On-the-Boards Multi-Family Community.

The new mixed-use, pedestrian friendly development in Salt Lake City’s downtown Post District is a community comprised of five buildings with 580 residential units, 22,405 square feet of retail and 86,000 square feet of private and public outdoor space. The project will be a social hub for residents with a plethora of restaurants, cafes, shops, open green space and plazas within walking distance.

“As MVE and Partners approaches its 50th anniversary, this recognition inspires us to continue our dedication to innovative architectural design,” said Matthew McLarand, president and director of design, MVE + Partners. “We share these awards with our partners SHVO, Bilgili Group, Deutsche Finance, Lowe Property Group, BCG Holdings, Q Factor, and Bridge Housing and thank them for trusting us to make their visions become reality.”

This year’s Gold Nugget Grand Awards mark MVE + Partners’ 85th Grand Award over the past 47 years.

About MVE + Partners

Celebrating almost 50 years in the industry, MVE + Partners provides architecture, planning, and interiors from its multiple studios across the United States to its clients across the globe. MVE + Partners’ mission is to design with passion, collaborate successfully, and sustainably enrich the communities it influences to continually deliver buildings that are exceptional by design. For more information, please visit their website.

