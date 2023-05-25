United States Water Purifier Market to Surpass USD 9.10 Billion by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India , May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States water purifier market size was USD 5.85 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 6.12 billion in 2022 to USD 9.10 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.8% during the 2022-2029 period.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents valuable insights in its report titled "United States Water Purifier Market, 2022-2029."

The United States populace is displaying an increasing inclination towards health consciousness, actively adopting consistent drinking routines to support the optimal operation of vital bodily systems. This prevailing trend finds affirmation in the escalating prevalence of health applications, accessible through the dominant app stores, which facilitate the regulation of one's drinking habits.

List of Key Players Covered in the United States Water Purifier Market Report:

A. O. Smith Corporation (U.S.)

Brita LP (U.S.)

Omnipure Filter Company (U.S.)

Helen of Troy (U.S.)

APEC Water Systems (U.S.)

Instapure Brands, Inc. (U.S.)

Crystal Quest (U.S.)

Pentair PLC (U.S.)

Paragon Water Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Apex Water Filters, Inc. (U.S.)

Pure-Pro Water Corporation (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 5.8% 2029 Value Projection USD 9.10 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 6.12 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 135 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Category

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Water Purifier Market Growth Drivers Rising Usage of RO Filters to Lead Market in Upcoming Years Various Benefits of Water Purification Devices to Fuel Market Growth

Segmentation

Based on product type, the market is segmented into point-of-use filters and point-of-entry filters.

On the basis of category

RO filter

UV filter

Gravity filter

Based on the distribution channel

offline stores

online stores

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The U.S. market encompasses both offline and online distribution channels for all these product categories. Notably, in 2021, RO filters emerged as the dominant segment, capturing the majority share in the market.

The market is bifurcated as residential and commercial based on application.

COVID-19 Impact

Consumer Consciousness about Clean Drinking Water to Affirmatively Spur Market during COVID-19

Report Coverage

During the pandemic, although the entire United States did not enforce strict lockdown measures, certain regions within the country implemented mobility restrictions and limitations on the transportation of goods. Given that the water purification industry heavily relies on labor, these measures had a detrimental impact on the industry's supply chain. The importation of filters from Asian countries, which is a common practice for many companies, experienced material shortages and a scarcity of manpower due to health issues. Consequently, numerous companies faced challenges in fulfilling their existing orders within the designated timeframes, primarily due to logistical setbacks.

Driving Factors

The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the technological advancements in the industry. Water purification products play a crucial role in eliminating harmful viruses, bacteria, and other impurities, rendering water safe for drinking and various domestic applications. In light of a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), a significant portion of the global population is projected to reside in water-scarce regions by 2025. Consequently, the optimization of water resources has become imperative for water purification products. It is well established that contaminated water remains a primary source of waterborne diseases, including cholera, typhoid, dysentery, and diarrhea. Shockingly, the WHO estimates that consumption of contaminated water leads to approximately 500,000 deaths annually due to diarrhea. These alarming statistics are poised to drive the growth of the water purifier market.

Competitive Landscape

Groundbreaking Product Presentations by Crucial Players to Spur Market Growth

The chief players implement numerous tactics to bolster their position in the market as dominating companies. One such pivotal approach is procuring companies to boost the brand value among users. Another effective tactic is intermittently launching inventive products with a methodical review of the market and its target audience.

Key Industry Development

Water purifier development is an ongoing endeavor aimed at improving the quality and accessibility of clean drinking water. As global concerns over water scarcity and pollution intensify, the need for effective purification technologies becomes increasingly crucial.

Innovative advancements in water purifier design and functionality have led to the development of various systems and technologies. These solutions employ different purification methods, such as reverse osmosis (RO), ultraviolet (UV) disinfection, activated carbon filtration, and advanced oxidation processes, among others.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Key Trends Key Insights Latest technological advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario PEST Analysis PORTER’s Five Forces Analysis COVID-19 Impact Analysis Supply Chain Challenges Steps Taken by Companies to Combat COVID-19 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak U.S. Water Purifier Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Product Type (Value) Point-of-use Filters Under the counter filters Counter top filters Pitcher filters Faucet mounted filter Others Point-of-entry Filters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Category (Value) RO Filters UV Filters Gravity Filters Others Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, By Application (Value) Residential Commercial Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, By Distribution Channel (Value) Offline Stores Online Stores Competitive Landscape Company Market Share Analysis 2021 (%) Company Profiles (Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials {Based on availability}) A.O. Smith Corporation Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on availability) Helen of Troy Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on availability) Pentair PLC Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on availability) Brita U.S.A. Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on availability)



TOC Continued...!

