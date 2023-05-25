Global Encephalitis Vaccines Market Size To Exceed USD 42.2 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 8.1%

New York, United States , May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Encephalitis Vaccines Market Size is to grow from USD 19.36 billion in 2022 to USD 42.2 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1% % during the forecast period.

The encephalitis virus is a mosquito-borne Flavivirus that multiplies in amplifying vertebrate hosts like pigs and wading birds through an enzootic cycle. Immunizations make it simple to avoid. It is the leading cause of encephalitis in Asia-Pacific. The encephalitis virus is easily transmitted to people by a mosquito bite, and it is particularly prevalent in rural agricultural areas. The risk of getting the encephalitis virus is minimal, although it can occur for varying lengths of time, in different places, and during different activities. A key factor driving the market's expansion is the high mortality and morbidity rate brought on by the presence of the encephalitis virus. Additionally, the business is being driven by a rise in government immunization program activities. As of April 28, 2022, four Australian states have been recognized as having 37 human cases of Japanese encephalitis (25 laboratory-confirmed cases and 12 suspected cases), according to the World Health Organization.

One major driving factor is the increasing incidence of encephalitis, which includes viral illnesses like Japanese encephalitis, tick-borne encephalitis, and others. Additionally, the prevalence of encephalitis cases around the globe highlights the necessity for efficient preventative measures, such as immunizations. Additionally, governments across the world, particularly in areas with a high prevalence of encephalitis, are aggressively supporting immunization programs. In addition, governments and international organizations frequently incorporate encephalitis vaccinations in extended immunization efforts. Additionally, the inclusion of these vaccinations in regular immunization regimens raises interest in and demand for them. The creation of fresh and better encephalitis vaccines is also aided by pharmaceutical businesses and governmental organizations investing in research and development. These financial commitments support market growth and innovation. Furthermore, the cost of encephalitis vaccinations can be high, especially in underdeveloped nations with constrained healthcare resources. Due to their high price, vaccinations may not be as accessible or affordable for low-income communities, which would restrict their market penetration.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Encephalitis Vaccines Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Vaccine Type (Mouse Brain-Derived Inactivated Vaccine, Cell Culture-Derived Inactivated Vaccine, Cell Culture-Derived Live Attenuated Vaccine), Indication Type (Japanese Encephalitis, Tick-Borne Encephalitis, Rabies Encephalitis), End-User (Child, and Adult), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032".

The Cell culture-derived inactivated vaccines segment is influencing the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of vaccine type, the global encephalitis vaccines market is bifurcated into several segments such as, mouse brain-derived inactivated vaccine, cell culture-derived Inactivated Vaccine and Cell Culture-Derived Live Attenuated Vaccine. Cell culture-derived inactivated vaccines are the sector with the fastest market growth among them. Due to their efficiency and safety, cell culture-derived inactivated vaccines have become more popular. To create these vaccines, the virus is grown in cell cultures, rendered inactive, and then used to elicit an immune response. Inactivated vaccines made from mouse brains formerly required the use of mouse brain tissue; this production approach does not require it.

The Japanese Encephalitis (JE) vaccine segment is dominating the largest market growth during the forecast period.

The global market for encephalitis vaccines is divided into many divisions based on the kind of encephalitis they are used to prevent, including Japanese encephalitis, tick-borne encephalitis, and rabies encephalitis. Over the projected period, it is anticipated that the Japanese encephalitis (JE) vaccine sector would expand significantly. Mosquitoes are the main source of the virus that causes Japanese encephalitis, which is mostly found in Asia. In a lot of the nations in the area, it is the main cause of viral encephalitis. The need for JE vaccines has grown significantly, especially in nations where the disease is endemic, as a result of the high prevalence and effects of the illness. Government activities to develop JE vaccines also help to fuel this market. National immunization programs that involve widespread vaccination have been created by the Indian government. For instance, the chief medical officer of Nainital started a comprehensive immunization campaign against Japanese encephalitis in July 2022 for children between the ages of 1 and 15 in both private and public schools.

Asia Pacific is leading the market with the largest market growth over the forecast period.

Throughout the projection period, it is predicted that the Asia-Pacific market would expand exponentially. In Asian nations, Japanese encephalitis is prevalent. The Japanese encephalitis virus, according to the updates from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in March 2022, is spread throughout Asia and Oceania, from Japan to India, Pakistan, and Australia. The geography and timing of outbreaks make them unpredictable, chaotic, and sporadic. Every year, between 30,000 and 50,000 cases are reported, and the virus is a major contributor to viral encephalitis in Asia. As a result, the rising prevalence of encephalitis in the area has benefited market expansion throughout the predicted period. Additionally, rising R&D spending, the entry of new vaccine producers in nations like China and India, and a rise in regional tourism, and medical tourism are all driving market expansion in the area.

Europe is the second-largest market for encephalitis vaccines, due to the high frequency of encephalitis and the availability of new vaccinations.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Encephalitis Vaccines Market include Liaoning Cheng Bio Co, Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, Valneva, Tiantan Biological Products, Sanofi Pasteur, Chengdu Institute of Biological Products, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products, Zhejiang Tianyuan Bio-Pharmaceutical, and other key players.

Recent Development

In September 2022, to safeguard those most in danger, NSW increased free access to the Japanese encephalitis (JE) vaccination for those living in impacted regional regions.

In September 2021, The Japanese encephalitis (JE) vaccine maker Valneva SE announced that the US Department of Defense (DoD) has exercised the first option under a contract signed in September 2020 to buy more of its IXIARO vaccine.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Encephalitis Vaccines Market based on the below mentioned segments:

Global Encephalitis Vaccines Market, By Vaccine Type

Mouse Brain-Derived Inactivated Vaccine

Cell Culture-Derived Inactivated Vaccine

Cell Culture-Derived Live Attenuated Vaccine

Global Encephalitis Vaccines Market, By Indication Type

Japanese Encephalitis

Tick-Borne Encephalitis

Rabies Encephalitis

Global Encephalitis Vaccines Market, By End Users

Child

Adult

Encephalitis Vaccines Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico



Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



