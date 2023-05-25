[Latest] Global Glutamic Acid Market Size/Share Worth USD 16.8 Billion by 2030, Growing at 5.5% CAGR: Zion Market Research (Industrial Trends, Report, Analysis, Players, Outlook, Forecast, Growth, Value, Segmentation)

NEW YORK, United States, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Glutamic Acid Market By Application (Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, And Others), By Function (Plant Growth, NMR Spectroscopy, Nutrient, Flavor Enhancer, Detoxifying Agent, Neurotransmitter, Metabolism, And Others), By Source Type (Plant And Animal-Based), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030” in its research database.

How big is the Glutamic Acid Industry?

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Glutamic Acid Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 10 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 16.8 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Glutamic Acid?

The production of proteins requires a number of different amino acids, including glutamic acid, which is an essential amino acid. The production of glutamic acid requires glucose, coryneform bacteria, and sugarcane molasses as its primary components. The fermentation process includes a number of phases, including centrifugation, fermentation, carbon absorption, crystallization, evaporation, and ion exchange, to generate it. As a result of the extremely high purity and quality of the glutamic acid that can be produced through the use of this technique, it is widely used by manufacturers.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/glutamic-acid-market







The highest concentrations of glutamic acid are found in blood plasma, spinal fluid, muscle, and other protein-rich foods such cereals, eggs, soy protein, and meats. Glutamic acid can also be found in small amounts in soy protein. In addition to this, it is necessary for the production of energy in the body, as well as for the immune system, the nervous system, and the digestive system.

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the report

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology

Growth Factors:

Consumer awareness will drive global market growth

The glutamic acid market will expand due to consumer awareness of healthy eating. Healthy eating is popular now. Energy drinks and processed food also boost glutamic acid need. MSG is found in dairy products, noodles, salad dressings, carbohydrate-based snacks, canned veggies, soups, and more. Ready-to-drink beverage consumption in developing countries is rising rapidly, increasing glutamic acid demand. Functional and packaged foods employ it as a healthy flavour enhancer. Its taste and nutrients boost global sales.

Restraints:

High glutamic acid intake may slow worldwide market growth.

During the projection period, unsupervised glutamic acid usage may harm human health, slowing industry growth. Glutamic acid excessive consumption causes weariness and headaches. It also impairs health, making people feel dull for longer. High glutamic acid consumption causes stroke mortality, slowing worldwide market expansion.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the [230+ Pages] Report | Quick Delivery Available - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/glutamic-acid-market



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 16.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., Ningxia Yipin Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited, Suzhou Yuanfang Chemical Co., Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Ottokemi, LTD., Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., and Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Key Segment By Application, By Function, By Source Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Glutamic Acid Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global glutamic acid market can be segmented into application, function, source type, and region.

By application, the market can be segmented into animal feed, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and others. The food and beverage segment accounts for the largest share of the global market due to the growing adoption of glutamic acid in diverse applications in the food and beverage industry.

By source type, the market can be segmented into plant and animal-based. The animal-based segment is the fastest-growing segment in the global glutamic acid market. Animal-based proteins like eggs, dairy products, meat, etc., contain a good amount of glutamic acid. Three widely used fermentable glutamic acids for animal nutrients include L-tryptophan, L-threonine, and L-lysine. Glutamic acid can be found in high quantities in foods derived from plants, such as soy, almonds, grains, and beans. It is well recognized that the body's requirement for protein can be satisfied by eating a diet that is both well balanced and abundant in nutrients.

The global Glutamic Acid market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Others

By Function

Plant Growth

NMR Spectroscopy

Nutrient

Flavor Enhancer

Detoxifying Agent

Neurotransmitter

Metabolism

And Others

By Source Type

Plant-Based

Animal-Based

Browse the full “Glutamic Acid Market By Application (Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, And Others), By Function (Plant Growth, NMR Spectroscopy, Nutrient, Flavor Enhancer, Detoxifying Agent, Neurotransmitter, Metabolism, And Others), By Source Type (Plant And Animal-Based), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030"-Report at- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/glutamic-acid-market



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Glutamic Acid market include -

KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO.

Ningxia Yipin Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited

Suzhou Yuanfang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Ottokemi LTD.

Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co. Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Glutamic Acid market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Glutamic Acid market size was valued at around US$ 10 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 16.8 billion by 2030.

The growing consumer awareness is likely to boost the glutamic acid market growth.

Based on the application, the food and beverage segment accounts for the largest share of the global market.

On the basis of function, the flavor enhancer segment dominates the global market.

Based on the source type, the animal-based segment is the fastest-growing segment in the market

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/glutamic-acid-market



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is glutamic acid?

Which key factors will influence the glutamic acid market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the glutamic acid market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the glutamic acid market during 2023-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the glutamic acid market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the glutamic acid market growth?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By Function, By Source Type, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2483



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global market

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing glutamic acid market due to expansion in end-user sectors including food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and others in emerging nations like India, China, and Japan. Animal feed is also in great demand due to China and India's large livestock populations. The Asia-Pacific's greatest feed-reducing nation is China, producing 187 million metric tons annually. The regional market grows due to the increased demand for local beef, poultry, and pork. The regional market is growing due to Thailand and Vietnam's large-scale cattle farming.

North America's high demand for animal feed and pharmaceuticals is likely to drive growth during the predicted timeframe. Glutamic acid is used in pharmaceuticals for cognitive problems, epilepsy, and other neurological illnesses. Glutamic acid-containing dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals are needed more due to the region's ageing population and rising rates of non-communicable diseases like chronic respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/glutamic-acid-market



Recent Developments

Ajinomoto, in July 2021, revealed an amino acid supplement to lower the risk of cognitive issues in the aging population, particularly the ones facing memory loss issues. The company backed its research with a clinical study and RCT.

A German-based company, Evonik, in March 2021, agreed to supply Cassava Sciences clinical-grade quantities for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The agreement was to offer products with a similar grade to Cassava Sciences.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Chocolate Powdered Drinks Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/chocolate-powdered-drinks-market



Commercial Robotics Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/commercial-robotics-market



Solid Control Equipment Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/solid-control-equipment-market



New Born Eye Imaging Systems Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/new-born-eye-imaging-systems-market



Hairbrush Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hairbrush-market-size



Roofing Underlayment Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/roofing-underlayment-market-size



Water Utility Services Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/water-utility-services-market-size



Wavefront Sensor Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/wavefront-sensor-market-size



Data Bus Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/data-bus-market



Waste Oil Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/waste-oil-market



Plant-Based Snacks Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/plant-based-snacks-market



Rose Oil Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/rose-oil-market



Ski Gear and Equipment Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ski-gear-equipment-market



Therapeutic Bed Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/therapeutic-bed-market



Top Rated Warrior High School Novel: A Journey of Valor and Adventure - https://techratoon.com/top-rated-warrior-high-school-novel/



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch



Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/



Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Blog: https://zmrblog.com/



Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?