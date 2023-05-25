Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size to Surpass USD 182.66 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.6%

Pune, India, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global fraud detection and prevention market size was valued at USD 36.89 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 43.97 billion in 2023 to USD 182.66 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period. Increasing Requirement in the Healthcare industry for Cloud-based Solutions to Augment Growth. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, 2023–2030.

It is anticipated that major organizations will spend more money on offering fraud solutions across several industries, including BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and others. Governments and end-user businesses from numerous nations, including the U.S., India, Brazil, China, Germany, the U.K., and Brazil invest in implementing improved fraud protection techniques. Additionally, the shift in end consumers' priorities toward e-commerce platforms spurs industry expansion. To expand their product offerings, the businesses will concentrate on a number of business techniques.





Request a Free Sample PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fraud-detection-and-prevention-market-100231





Key Industry Development:

Experian information solutions, Inc. acquired around 60% stakes in Arvato, a Germany-based financial solutions risk management division. The acquisition assisted the company to expand its coverage to Germany, Austria & Switzerland (DACH) region.

Key Takeaways

The increasing spending by key companies on introducing fraud solutions across different industries, such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and others

Growing Adoption of Cloud Increased the Adoption Rate of Fraud Detection Solutions

Increasing Demand for Cloud-based Solutions across the Healthcare Industry to Aid Growth

By Solution Analysis: Rising Demand for Authentication Solutions to Aid Market Growth

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size in North America was USD 15.44 Billion in 2022





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market are IBM Corporation (U.S.), Uplexis (Brazil), Experian Information Solutions, Inc. (Brazil), Gemalto - Thales Group (France), ACI Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.), BAE Systems (U.K.), Fair Isaac Corporation (U.S.), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (U.S.), LexisNexis (U.S.), NICE Actimize Ltd. (Israel)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 22.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 182.66 Billion Base Year 2022 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size in 2022 USD 36.89 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Solution, Application, Deployment, Enterprise Type, Industry and Geography





Browse Complete Report Details:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/fraud-detection-and-prevention-market-100231





Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Mobile Banking and Online Application Services to Drive Market Growth

A sudden rise in the quantity of bogus websites and mobile applications has been caused by the increasing popularity of online applications and mobile banking services. Customers are tricked into carrying out fraudulent online transactions by these websites and programs, which accurately resemble retail stores and home delivery services. Customers in the banking industry are increasingly focusing on mobile applications for a variety of functions, including online payment, statement review, complaint filing, and feedback submission, among others. These factors are expected to increase the global fraud detection and prevention market share.

It is anticipated that the absence of specialists and a competent workforce in emerging nations will impede the fraud detection and prevention market growth.





Segments:

By Solution

Fraud Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Customer Analytics

Social Media Analytics

Big Data Analytics

Behavioral Analytics

Authentication

Single-Factor Authentication

Multi-Factor Authentication

Governance, Risk and Compliance

By Application

Insurance Claims

Money Laundering

Electronic Payment

Others

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Type

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Packaged Goods

Government

Construction & Real Estate

Energy & Utilities

Travel & Transportation

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Regional Insights

North America Dominates the Market due to Development of Advanced Mobile Payment Services

Leading mobile payment providers in North America, including Apple Inc., Samsung Group, and others, are concentrating on launching cutting-edge mobile payment services based on fraud protection techniques. Adopting FDP solutions is a top priority for businesses in the U.S. and Canada that want to protect sensitive data from evolving cyberattacks. The governments of the U.S. and Canada are actively putting various plans into action to develop a reliable and secure payment infrastructure that incorporates cutting-edge fraud prevention techniques.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asian countries, and others are increasing their investment to adopt fraud detection and prevention solutions.





Quick Buy - Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100231





Competitive Landscape

Major Companies Concentrate on Innovative Solutions to Increase Competition

Among the top companies in the industry are Experian Information Solutions Inc., BAE Systems, IBM Corporation, Uplexis, Fair Isaac Corporation, and ACI Worldwide. These industry leaders are concentrating on expanding their geographic reach and building their brands in emerging markets. Additionally, in order to strengthen their position in the market, these big businesses mostly concentrate on partnering with and acquiring domestic competitors.





FAQ’s

How big is the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market?

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market size was USD 36.89 billion in 2022.

How fast is the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market growing?

The Fraud Detection and Prevention Market will exhibit a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





Related Reports:

Cyber Security Market Share, Share, Trends, Forecast 2030

Global Security Analytics Market Report Share, Forecast 2030

Security Solutions Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com