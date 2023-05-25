Blockchain Technology Market Size to Surpass USD 469.49 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 59.9%

Pune, India, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global blockchain technology market size was valued at USD 11.14 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 17.57 billion in 2023 to USD 469.49 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 59.9% during the forecast period. Rising Identity and Data Theft Incidents to Surge Demand for Cryptographic Ledger Solutions. Fortune Business Insights, provide this information in its report titled, Global Blockchain Technology Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

The digital environment is growing at a rapid pace every year as more industries are switching to digitization. This scenario is expected to fuel the demand for blockchain technology solutions in these sectors as they can help them improve their efficiency. The usage of digital payment systems has grown exponentially in recent years, which will accelerate the adoption of this technology, thereby boosting the blockchain technology market growth.





Key Industry Development:

March 2021 – IBM Corporation partnered with Moderna to create a smart supply chain for COVID-19 vaccines. This would help individuals, healthcare providers, and governments securely share COVID-19 vaccine-related information by using blockchain applications such as Digital Health Pass.

Key Takeaways

Blockchain Technology market size in North America was USD 5.25 Billion in 2022

Growing Preference for Cloud Solutions to Improve Adoption of BaaS Solutions

Growing Adoption of Digitization in Various Industries During COVID-19 Boosted Demand for Digital Ledger Solutions

The payments segment is expected to hold a major market share during the projected period





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global blockchain technology market are Accenture PLC (Ireland), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Wipro Limited (India), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), LeewayHeartz (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), R3 (U.S.), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 59.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 469.49 Billion Base Year 2022 Blockchain Technology Market Size in 2022 USD 11.14 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Component, Type, Application, Deployment, Industry and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Identity & Data Thefts to Boost Adoption of Cryptographic Ledger Solutions

BFSI companies are adopting digital ledger technologies to keep end-user’s financial data and identity safe. Technology applications, such as clearing & settlements, cross-border transactions, digital identity verification, trade finance platforms, and credit reporting, are gaining popularity in the BFSI industry. This will foster the market’s expansion.

However, lack of availability of skilled professionals may hinder the market’s growth.





Segmentation:

By Component

Platform/Solution

Blockchain as a Service (BaaS)

By Type

Public

Private

Hybrid

Consortium

By Application

Digital Identity

Payments

Smart Contracts

Supply Chain Management

Internet of Things

Others

By Deployment

Proof of Concept

Pilot

Production

By Industry

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Telecom, Media & Entertainment

Retail & Consumer Goods

Travel and Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

Vast Presence of Key Companies to Boost Market Growth in North America

North America held a dominant position in the market in 2020 due to the rising presence of key players in the U.S. such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, AWS, and Digital Asset Holdings LLC.

Europe held the second position in the market as governments and business in many countries across the region are heavily investing in digital currencies.





Quick Buy - Blockchain Technology Market Research Report:

Competitive Landscape:

Upgrading Existing Product Ranges and Launch of New Products Using Blockchain to Spur Market Growth

Key blockchain technology companies are developing a wide range of digital ledger solutions to cater to the growing needs of companies and consumers. The introduction of advanced solutions will help these market players solidify their market position. They are also trying to improve the security of their digital ledgers to help small businesses overcome daily challenges.





FAQs

How big is the blockchain technology market?

Blockchain technology market size was USD 11.14 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 469.49 billion by 2030.

How fast is the blockchain technology market growing?

The blockchain technology market will exhibit a CAGR of 59.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





