Gene Amplification Technologies Market Report (2023 to 2031) - Agilent Technologies, Inc., Ambion, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Bayer AG, and Abbott Laboratories

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global gene amplification technologies market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and is valued at US$ 1.70 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 7.20% to reach US$ 3.18 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for gene amplification technologies indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Along with being crucial tools in many fields, such as genetics, biotechnology, forensic investigation, and medical diagnostics, gene amplification methods have changed the study of molecular biology.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing adoption of personalized medicines is driving the market revenue share.

The importance of gene amplification technology in drug discovery is driving the market demand.

The emergence of new applications and demand for portable devices is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Gene Amplification Technologies Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1.70 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 3.18 billion CAGR 7.20% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Technology, Application, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Gene Amplification Technologies Market:

The isothermal amplification products Lyo-Ready Direct DNA LAMP saliva mix and Lyo-Ready Direct RNA/DNA LAMP saliva mix, which are primarily used in molecular diagnostics, was added to the Meridian Bioscience, Inc. product range in May 2022.

Two new reverse transcription loop-mediated isothermal amplification-based products from Thermo Fisher Scientific were released in March 2022 and offered a quick and affordable technique to detect viral infections.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the companies operating in the global market for gene amplification technologies includes:

QIAGEN N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Abbott Laboratories

Beckton, Dickinson, and Company

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global gene amplification technologies market revenue is driven by technological advancements in molecular biology, particularly in DNA amplification. Furthermore, its applications in disease diagnosis, risk assessment, treatment selection, and monitoring of therapeutic response are contributing to the market revenue growth.

However, due to the high cost of these technologies limiting their accessibility in research laboratories and lack of skilled professionals, the gene amplification technologies market revenue growth is likely to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on technology, the global gene amplification technologies market is segmented into target amplification, loop-mediated isothermal amplification (lamp), nucleic acid sequence-based amplification, and others.

Based on applications, the global gene amplification technologies market is segmented into medical and pharmaceutical, forensic and identity testing, and agriculture and food safety.

Segmentation By Technology

Based on the technology, the target amplification segment dominates the global gene amplification technologies market with the largest revenue share. This large revenue share is attributed to expanding use of polymerase chain reaction in areas like medical research, diagnostics, and drug development has led to an increase in demand for the technique. Furthermore, it is expected that the growing prevalence of genetic diseases will fuel the market's revenue expansion.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global gene amplification technologies market. This large revenue share is due to important firms in the area and the expanding use of gene amplification technologies for research and diagnostic purposes. Additionally, the proliferation of academic and scientific institutions in North America is promoting the use of gene amplification technology.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted extensive market research on the global gene amplification technologies market. We examined the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment opportunities, regional growth patterns, ten-year revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL GENE AMPLIFICATION TECHNOLOGIES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Target Amplification Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Nucleic Acid Sequence Based Amplification Others GLOBAL GENE AMPLIFICATION TECHNOLOGIES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Medical and Pharmaceutical Forensic and Identity Testing Agriculture and Food Safety

GENE AMPLIFICATION TECHNOLOGIES MARKET TOC

