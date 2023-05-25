Coveo Services Now Available in the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Canada Region

English French

MONTREAL, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo (TSX:CVO), a leader in AI platforms that transform digital experiences with intelligent search, recommendations, 1:1 personalization, and merchandising, today announced that Canadian customers can now access the Coveo Relevance CloudTM on the AWS Canada (Central) Region.

By leveraging the AWS Canada (Central) Region, a cluster of several data centers located in Montreal, Coveo will enable customers with data residency preferences (regulatory, compliance or other) to securely store data in Canada. Local AWS infrastructure facilities mean that customers can do more in terms of running mission-critical applications that need the lowest possible latency, and benefit from more flexibility.

“More than 12 years later, it's clear that AWS was the right choice for Coveo. AWS now offers many managed services that we leverage in our infrastructure. It speeds up development and enables our people to focus on delivering values and not maintain the base services or the infrastructure. AWS has been a great collaborator over the years and provided support and guidance in many ways,” said Marc Sanfaçon, Co-Founder and SVP of Technology at Coveo.

“AWS technology makes it easier for us to scale up capacity to meet increasing demand. And their robust infrastructure, distributed data centers and failover features allow us to maintain near perfect uptime on our critical services which translates into better uptime and lower latency for our customers,” said Sanfaçon.

Coveo developed its multi-tenant search infrastructure on AWS in 2011, resulting in increased agility, rapid innovation, the ability to expand into new markets and to scale up to support a growing demand. Coveo supports all of its global customers with its cloud infrastructure.

“As Canadian businesses adopt cloud and AI solutions at an accelerated pace, they’re looking to get more from their data, faster,” said Eric Gales, Country Director, AWS Canada. “The Coveo Relevance CloudTM AI platform, combined with AWS, will help Canadian businesses optimize costs, increase agility, innovate faster, and do more with data, while keeping it in-country.”

“As a provider of legal services, it is crucial to ensure that our clients' data is protected and compliant with Québec data privacy regulations,” said Dave Hinse, Director of IT and Information Security at CAIJ. “The importance of data residency in Québec lies in the province’s legal framework and data protection laws, which require organizations to store and process personal information within Québec's borders. By choosing to leverage Coveo’s services from the AWS Region based in Québec, the CAIJ can ensure that our clients' data is secure, accessible, and meets regulatory requirements.”

Coveo is currently available in seven other AWS Regions around the world including Europe, the United States, and Australia. Coveo AI-powered Search is now available in the AWS Marketplace .

About Coveo

We believe AI is a competitive imperative to deliver the delightful and relevant digital experiences people expect, while maximizing profitability. Coveo accelerates the application of AI platforms in enterprises, helping them personalize and profitize every experience at scale.

The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ platform is a market-leading AI platform that enhances search, recommendations, personalization, and merchandising intelligence in digital experiences across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Coveo’s platform includes analytics, AI model testing capabilities, and can easily integrate into almost any digital user experience a large enterprise delivers. Our platform is cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless.

Coveo has been a pioneer in the application of AI within the enterprise. Our Coveo Relevance Generative Answering capability, which integrates LLM technologies with Coveo's platform to feed generative AI with a common, secure unified index and real-time content, helps to drive relevance at scale, consistent factuality, secure sources of truth across all channels, and specifically solves the key challenges found with other generative AI platforms for the enterprise.

We help hundreds of the world’s leading brands create tangible financial value. We believe our platform is differentiated by its sophisticated applied AI, designed to deliver highly relevant, bespoke digital experiences that drive superior business outcomes. In addition, our platform’s scalability, rapid time to value, enterprise-grade security and compliance, and native integrations with other third-party technology applications set us apart. We are a Salesforce Summit ISV Partner, an SAPⓇ Endorsed App, and an Adobe Accelerate Exchange Partner.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

