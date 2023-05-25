Mullen Completes Successful Commercial Drive Event and Showcase at 2023 Government Fleet Expo

BREA, Calif., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces successful completion of its inaugural participation at the Government Fleet Expo and Conference (“GFX”), the largest annual conference for public fleets in the nation.

The 2023 GFX was held from May 22 – 25 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. Mullen showcased its commercial EVs, the Mullen ONE, all-electric Class 1 Cargo Van, and Mullen THREE, all-electric Class 3 Cab Chassis Truck. Event participants had the opportunity to meet with technology, sales and product marketing team members from Mullen to discuss their fleet needs and sign up for a vehicle demo.

Mullen also had its first commercial drive event at GFX’s Block Party Ride and Drive on May 22. The Block Party was a mix of ride and drives, hands-on overview, and a technology showcase. Participants were able to engage with Mullen’s commercial team and test drive Mullen’s commercial product.

Video footage from the GFX event, including the Mullen THREE EV Cab Chassis Truck in action, can be found on Mullen’s YouTube Channel .

“The expo was a great opportunity to engage with fleet customers and enable them to drive our commercial products. Test drives and pilots are a critical step in the customer evaluation process,” said John Schwegman, Mullen’s chief commercial officer.

“Mullen has already been at several commercial expos and events so far this year with many more lined up over the following months where people have the opportunity to speak with the Mullen team and sign up for a pilot or demo,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “Our objective with these events is to provide fleet managers all over the U.S. the ability to check out and test our commercial vehicles firsthand to see the incredible value we offer.”

Mullen Commercial will be showcasing next at the Electric Utility Fleet Managers Conference (“EUFMC”) from June 4 – 7, 2023, in Williamsburg, Virginia. EUFMC is an educational conference attended by representatives of fleets from across the U.S. and Canada that operate, manage and maintain utility equipment. For more information visit mullencommercial.com .

