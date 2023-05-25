Janitorial Sinks Market to Reach US$ 1,409.2 Million by 2033; Growing at a 6.3% CAGR: Future Market Insights, Inc. Study

NEWARK, Del, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global janitorial sinks market is expected to be worth US$ 810.4 million in 2023. According to Future Market Insights, the market is estimated to grow at a 6.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, with a market value of US$ 1,409.2 million by the end of 2033.



Demand for janitorial sinks has increased due to rising building activity, increased availability to clean water and sanitary amenities in emerging nations, and rising numbers of refurbishment projects in developed regions.

In recent years, the desire to build more attractive furnished homes and renovate outdated, traditional kitchens with modern fixtures and amenities has increased demand for janitorial sinks. People are moving to cities in greater numbers as a result of increased urbanization in search of better transportation and health care. Increase in the globalized world where travel has become faster, less costly, and more comfortable, the hotel industry has been flourishing.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Sales of the global janitorial sinks market expanded at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2022

The Asia Pacific market in India for global janitorial sinks market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.18%

The North American market for the global janitorial sinks market is likely to expand at 32.6%.

Undermount janitorial sinks are expected to generate maximum demand for the global janitorial sinks market.

Commercial Sales of janitorial sinks to drive market growth

The European market in Russia is said to have market growth contributing to a growth of 5.73%

Stainless steel janitorial sink is said to dominate the market.

The stainless steel market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.2%.

Undermount sinks account for a notable share of 44.2% in the compartment sinks market.



“Growing Trend towards Interior Designing and Awareness of Various Types of Water Sinks, and Rise in the Per Capita Income are some of the primary drivers of the global demand trends of the janitorial sink market.” comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global market are-

Elkay Manufacturing Company

Franke Holding AG

Just Manufacturing Company

BK Resources

Advance Tabco

Aero Manufacturing Company

Krowne Metal Corporation

John Boos & Co.

Tarrison Products Ltd.

Acero Stainless Inc.

Some of the crucial developments of the key players in the market are:

In January 2023, Kohler, a brand that has been a staple in the design industry for 150 years, is perfectly poised to set innovative trends that change the game—and then come back to pay homage to them years later. That's exactly what the brand plans to do with the release of its Heritage Colors collection debuting summer of 2023.



More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global janitorial sinks market providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the janitorial sink market is segmented based on major By Type (Freestanding Sinks, Wall-Mounted Sinks, Drop-In Sinks, Undermount Sinks), By Material (Stainless Steel Sinks, Porcelain Sinks, Composite Sinks, Other Materials), By Application (Commercial, Residential) and By Regional (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Segments Profiled in the Market

By Type:

Freestanding Sinks

Wall-Mounted Sinks

Drop-In Sinks

Undermount Sinks

By Material:

Stainless Steel Sinks

Porcelain Sinks

Composite Sinks

Other Materials

By Application:

Commercial

Residential

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



