Paper Bags Market to Grasp Outstanding Growth of USD 9.27 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the paper bags market is expected to reach USD 9.27 billion by 2030, which was USD 5.90 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

A paper bag is a consumer packaging product to carry and store goods conveniently. It is generally manufactured using recycled, Multiwall paper sacks, flat paper and handled bags are some of the major types of paper bags available in the market. Compared to plastic bags, these bags are lightweight, recyclable, durable and highly customizable as per the consumers' specific requirements.

The global paper bag market has been growing steadily over the forecast period due to growing demand for easy and customizable carriers things. Furthermore, due to increasing environmental concerns and growing water pollution caused by plastics globally, the United Nations Environment Program began a campaign in Europe to increase awareness regarding the disadvantages of using micro-plastics and escaping excessive use. This campaign helps to increase the demand for paper bags in the market because they are recyclable, environmentally degradable, and reusable, making them better than plastic bags.

Recent Developments:

In 2022, Saudi's Yanbu acquired shares of Kuwait's Shuaiba Industrial Co for SAR 32.3 million (USD 8.6 million) in its unit Yanbu Saudi Kuwaiti Paper Products Co. According to a bourse filing, the transaction allowed the transfer of around 40% stake in the paper producer to Yanbu Cement which is making it the full owner of the former,

In 2021, Taurus Packaging and Mondi created a fit-for-purpose reusable shopping bag that can easily carry groceries and fulfilled the demanding Southern African retail marketplace requirement. Mondi's Advantage Kraft Plus makes this paper bag a better alternative in a market where plastic bags are conventionally used.

The most prominent players in the Paper Bags market include.

WestRock Company (U.S.)

Smurfit Kappa (Ireland)

International Paper (U.S.)

Novolex (U.S.)

NOVPLASTA CZ, s.r.o (Czechia)

Burgass Carrier Bags (U.S.)

Mondi (U.K.)

CEE R.SCHISLER (France)

Conitex Sonoco (U.S.)

Paperera de Girona S.A. LC Paper Group (Spain)

Hotpack Packaging Industries L.L.C. (U.A.E)

Ronpak (U.S.)

DS Smith (U.K.)

Goodwin Robbins Packaging Company Inc (U.S.)

Oji Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Georgia-Pacific L.L.C. (U.S.)

Opportunities for Key Players:

Growing focus of major players on the innovation of products

Major players are highly investing in the innovation of products to provide improvised and innovative products to deal with consumers' demand to compete with the current competitors and rival products. The major players in the paper bags market have introduced many different types of paper bags with premium texture and aesthetic appeal. These premium paper bags are used for different purposes, such as preparing beauty products packages and gift hampers. Therefore, innovation in the paper bags market by major market players is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing popularity of smart paper bags

The growing popularity of smart paper bags is also raising the growth of the paper bags market . The demand for smart paper bags is growing because of the increasing requirement for modern packaging applications such as clinical monitoring. It progresses in printed electronics innovation, leading to the advancement in smart packaging. Furthermore, smart paper bags allow merchants to track the package all over the delivery cycle, as they give customers product data using Q.R. codes for clients. Therefore, the growing popularity of smart paper bags will create ample opportunities for market growth.

Key Industry Drivers:

Rising trend of using biodegradable and organic paper bags

Normal plastic bags are causing polluting land and water bodies. Plastic bags take about 450 to 500 years to decompose. Major players have started producing biodegradable paper bags; these are eco-friendly, durable, and stylish. Biodegradable paper bags are easy to manufacture and non-toxic to the environment. The major retail player has started adopting paper carry bags because they protect the environment and are easily recyclable and reused. Therefore, the wide adaption of biodegradable paper bags is a major factor accelerating the market growth during the forecast period.

increasing usage of paper bags in online food delivery services

Online food delivery services are gaining traction because they steer hot foods to the consumer's doorstep. Online food services are the main commercial user of paper bags because they use large, wider gussets bags to deliver foods such as cakes, pizza, and heavy meals to consumers' doorstep. Therefore, increasing the usage of paper bags in online food delivery services is boosting market growth.

Key Market Segments Covered in Paper Bags Industry Research

Products

Flat Paper Bag

Multiwall Paper Sacks

Open Mouth

Pasted Valve

Lock Paper Bag

Self-Opening-Style (S.O.S.) Bags

Stand Up Pouch

Usage

Single Use

Reusable

Capacity

Less Than 1 Kg

1 Kg-5 Kg

5 Kg-10 Kg

More Than 10 Kg

Size

Small Size

Medium Size

Large Size

Extra Large Size

Sealing and Handle

Heat Seal

Hand Length Handle

Ziplock, Twisted Handle

Flat Handle

Shape

Rectangle

Square

Circular

Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

E-Commerce

End-User

Food and Beverages

Animal Feed

Cosmetic Products

Agriculture

Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Paper Bags Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the paper bags market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the paper bags market owing to the increasing production and consumption of reusable paper bags. Furthermore, increasing demand for paper bags, to the ease of production of reusable paper bags will further boost the market growth in this region.

North America is expected to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period of 2023-2030 due to the increasing demand for paper bags for the retail sector in this region. Moreover, increasing inclination toward processed and packaged food products will further boost the market growth in this region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Paper Bags Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Paper Bags Market, By Products Global Paper Bags Market, By Usage Global Paper Bags Market, By Capacity Global Paper Bags Market, By Size Global Paper Bags Market, By Sealing and Handle Global Paper Bags Market, By Shape Global Paper Bags Market, By Distribution Channel Global Paper Bags Market, By End-User Global Paper Bags Market, By Region Global Paper Bags Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

