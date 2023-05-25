Inotiv, Inc. to Present at Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (Nasdaq: NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, announced today that Robert Leasure Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Beth Taylor, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, NY, from June 7-9, 2023. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.



Event: Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Location: New York City

Presentation Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Time: 8:30 – 8:55 AM Eastern Time

The webcast presentation will be available for viewing and replay under the “Investor Relations” tab of the Company's website at www.inotivco.com.

About the Company

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization dedicated to providing nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services. The Company’s products and services focus on bringing new drugs and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical phases of development, all while increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Inotiv is committed to supporting discovery and development objectives as well as helping researchers realize the full potential of their critical R&D projects, all while working together to build a healthier and safer world. Further information about Inotiv can be found here: https://www.inotivco.com/ .

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the impact of recent events related to NHP matters on the Company’s business, operations, results, financial condition, cash flows, and assets, the Company’s ability to comply with covenants under its credit agreement, Company’s ability to reduce its legal and third party fees, changes in the market and demand for the Company’s products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, governmental regulations, inspections and investigations, claims, investigations and litigation against or involving the Company, its business and/or its industry, the impact of site closures and consolidations, expansion and related efforts, and various other market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact Investor Relations Inotiv, Inc. The Equity Group Inc. Beth A. Taylor, Chief Financial Officer Devin Sullivan (765) 497-8381 dsullivan@equityny.com btaylor@inotivco.com



