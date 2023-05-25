Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market To Reach USD 10.2 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 23.40% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent market research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market Information by Component, Type, Core Competencies, End User, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) could thrive at a rate of 23.40% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 10.2 billion by the end of the year 2030.



Market Synopsis:

Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) is a process through which individuals develop and apply social and emotional skills to understand and manage their emotions, set and achieve goals, show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions. SEL is a critical component of education and has been shown to have a positive impact on academic achievement, mental health, and overall well-being.

The SEL market refers to the development and delivery of products and services that support the implementation of SEL programs in schools, universities, and other educational institutions. The market includes a variety of products and services, such as curriculum materials, teacher training programs, assessment tools, and digital platforms that support SEL instruction and practice. The SEL market is being driven by the increasing recognition of the importance of social and emotional skills in academic and personal success. Additionally, the growing awareness of the need to support students' mental health and well-being, as well as the focus on equity and inclusion in education, is also driving the growth of the market.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) industry include.

EVERFI

Nearpod

Illuminate Education

Panorama Education

Hero K12

Playworks

Newsela

Wings for Kids

Rethink Ed

Oneder Academy

Purpose Prep

Evolution Labs

Scope of the Report - Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market:



Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 10.2 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 23.40% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Emergence of AI, AR, and VR learning trends Key Market Dynamics Proliferation of computing in the K-12 sector Growing support and awareness programs by governments

Latest Industry Updates (May 2021):

Panorama Education, a leading provider of SEL assessments and resources, announced that it had raised $60 million in a Series C funding round. This funding is expected to accelerate the development of its SEL platform and expand its presence in the education market. The company's platform helps schools and educators assess and promote the social and emotional development of students, and the funding is expected to drive innovation and growth in the SEL market.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The major driving factors for the SEL market include the increasing focus on social and emotional learning in education, the growing awareness of the importance of SEL in promoting well-being, and the rising demand for SEL programs and resources. The increasing recognition of the importance of SEL in promoting academic success and overall well-being has led to a growing demand for SEL programs and resources, creating opportunities for companies operating in the SEL market. Additionally, the rising adoption of technology in education has created opportunities for SEL providers to develop innovative solutions that help educators promote social and emotional development in students.

Market Restraints:

The market restraints for SEL include the lack of standardized assessment and measurement tools for SEL, the limited availability of trained SEL educators, and the high cost of SEL programs and resources. The lack of standardized assessment tools and trained educators can hinder the adoption and effectiveness of SEL programs. Additionally, the high cost of SEL resources and programs can be a barrier to adoption, particularly for schools and organizations with limited budgets.

Market Segmentation:

By Component - The Components in the market include Solutions and Services.

The Components in the market include Solutions and Services. By Type - By Type, the segment includes Web-based and Apps.

By Type, the segment includes Web-based and Apps. By Core Competencies - By Core Competencies, the segment includes Self-awareness, Self-management, social awareness, Relationship skills, and Responsible decision-making.

By Core Competencies, the segment includes Self-awareness, Self-management, social awareness, Relationship skills, and Responsible decision-making. By End User - By End User, the segment includes Pre-K, Elementary School, and Middle and High Schools

COVID 19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of SEL programs and resources, as schools and educational institutions recognize the importance of supporting the social and emotional needs of students during this challenging time. The pandemic has also highlighted the need for social and emotional competencies in navigating difficult and uncertain situations, further emphasizing the importance of SEL. In the post-COVID-19 scenario, the SEL market is expected to continue to grow, driven by the increasing awareness of the importance of SEL in education and well-being.

Regional Insights:

In the North American market, the United States is the largest market for most products and services, followed by Canada and Mexico. The North American market is characterized by high levels of consumer spending, a large population of tech-savvy consumers, and a high degree of technological innovation. These factors make the North American market an attractive target for companies in a variety of industries. Additionally, the European market is comprised of the European Union (EU) and other countries in the region. The European market is known for its high levels of consumer spending, strict regulations, and advanced infrastructure. The EU has a large population and a high standard of living, making it an attractive market for a wide range of products and services.

Further, the Asia-Pacific SEL market includes countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea. The Asia-Pacific region is known for its large population, high economic growth, and increasing consumer spending. The region is also characterized by a diverse range of cultures and languages, which presents unique challenges for companies looking to expand their operations in the region.

