Global Beer Market Report 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F

The global beer market grew from $219.48 billion in 2022 to $235.69 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The beer market is expected to grow to $303.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.
Advancements in automation technology and the need to improve customer experience in crowded bars have increased the demand for self-serve beer bars. Self-serve beer bars have taps arranged along a wall with touch screens and card readers. Customers can choose from various options using the touch screen, make payments using plastic RFID cards, and dispense beer from taps in the vending machine. Self-serve beer bars help reduce the struggle to order drinks in overcrowded bars.
For instance, the PourMyBeer system allows customers to serve themselves using interactive touch screens and taps installed on walls. As of March 2022, the system has been installed over 500 locations which include casinos, hotels, military bases, restaurants, bars, breweries, food halls, and others. Table Tap is another such company offering self-serve beer walls under the trademark WallTender.
Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the beer market in 2022. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the beer market. The regions covered in the beer market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.
Increasing demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages is expected to drive the alcoholic beverage market in the forecast period. An RTD is a single-use packaged beverage that is ready for immediate consumption at the time of purchase. RTD drinks are gaining popularity among working adults due to their clean labels and functionality.
The introduction of new flavours in the range of RTD alcoholic beverages, ease of carrying, and convenience are expected to boost the demand for RTD alcoholic beverages. Increasing demand for RTD beverages, including RTD alcoholic beverages, is expected to drive the alcoholic beverage market going forward.
The beer market consists of sales of brown ale, golden ale, pale ale, dark lager, pale lager, Irish stout, sweet stout, English porter, American porter, caramelized malt, roasted malt, and other beer.
The companies in the alcoholic beverages industry process raw materials into alcoholic beverages, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both on-trade and off-trade establishments.
Major companies in the beer market include
- Anheuser-Busch InBev sa/nv
- Heineken N.V.
- Carlsberg Breweries Group
- Asahi Group Holdings Ltd
- Constellation Brands
- China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited
- The Molson Coors Brewing Company
- Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd
- Thai Beverage public co.
- kirin holdings co ltd
