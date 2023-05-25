Stereotaxis to Participate in 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

ST. LOUIS, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that David Fischel, Chairman and CEO, will participate in Craig-Hallum’s 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference.



Mr. Fischel will be available on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 for one-on-one meetings with conference attendees.

“We appreciate the invitation by Craig-Hallum and look forward to sharing Stereotaxis’ differentiated technology, clinical value, and growth strategy with investors,” says Mr. Fischel.

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com