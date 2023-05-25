Result of Summons to Written Resolution - Approved amendment to Golar’s unsecured bonds

Pursuant to the announcement dated May 9, 2023 where Golar LNG Limited (“Golar” or the “Company”) instructed Nordic Trustee AS to summon a Written Resolution for the Company's senior unsecured bonds maturing 20 October 2025 (ISIN NO 0011123432), Golar announces today that the Proposed Resolution (as defined in the Summons) was adopted according to the voting requirements of the Bond Terms. The Bond Trustee is therefore authorized to take the necessary actions to implement the Proposed Resolution. In connection with this, on June 2, 2023 Golar will pay a fee, equivalent to 3.75% of the Nominal Amount to bondholders of record on May 31, 2023.

