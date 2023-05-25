Everything Blockchain Announces Transfer of Incorporation to Florida

Jacksonville, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. , (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage and protect data, today announced that it has transferred corporate governance from the State of Delaware to the State of Florida.



The transfer of corporate governance to Florida reflects the resident status of the majority of EBI’s management team and board members, as well as significant cost savings in corporate administration, oversight costs and taxes. EBI will maintain its corporate headquarters in Jacksonville, along with two of its wholly owned subsidiaries, EBI International, Inc. and Everything Blockchain Technology Corp. There have been no changes made to the Board of Directors, management, business or operations of EBI as a result of the transfer.

EBI International, Inc. currently operates in Puerto Rico and the United Arab Emirates, where it provides products and services to multiple international clients and resellers, including The Al- Rushaid Group . A five-year distribution deal, inked in April 2023, will position Al-Rushaid Technologies Company, a subsidiary of Al-Rushaid Group, as the exclusive agent of the EB Control platform in several MENA countries, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Egypt.

“Our team is our greatest asset, and we take our role of providing accessible and powerful data storage and protection solutions to our partners and customers very seriously,” said Toney Jennings, Chief Executive Officer, EBI. “This strategic move will ensure we are best positioned for rapid expansion with our product portfolio, as well as EBI’s expansion into various international markets, including Europe, The Middle East and North Africa and Asia.”

As the owner of 23 patent applications and two granted patents worldwide, including in Australia, Brazil, Canada, European Patent Organization, Israel, India, Japan, Korea and Mexico, Everything Blockchain Technology Corp. is poised to lead the international market with unmatched capabilities to store, manage and protect data.

This news follows shortly after EBI announced significant product updates to EB Control , as well as the application’s availability on any browser . By using app.ebcontrol.io , users can now decrypt content without downloading the EB Control application. In addition, EBI’s BuildDB was recently recognized by the 2023 SC Magazine Awards as a finalist for “Best Database Security Solution.”

For more information about EBI, visit everything blockchain.io .

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) is on a mission to ensure every organization has access to the tools and platforms that enable them to manage, store and protect data without the cost and complexity that holds them back today. Our patented advances in engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and efficiency. Everything Blockchain builds platforms of trust for the modern enterprise. Our current lines of business include: EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

