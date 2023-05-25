GeoVax to Participate in Upcoming Industry Meetings

Management to participate in 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting and 2023 BIO International Convention

ATLANTA, GA, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines and cancer immunotherapies, announced today that its Chief Medical Officer, Kelly T. McKee, M.D., will participate in the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2023 Annual Meeting, in Chicago on June 2-6, 2023, and its Chairman and CEO, David Dodd, and other senior management will participate in the 2023 BIO International Convention (BIO), in Boston on June 5-8, 2023. Details for the events are as follows:

2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

Date: June 2-6, 2023

Location: McCormick Place, Chicago

Registration: https://conferences.asco.org/am/registration

Meeting Interest: Contact management directly at info@geovax.com

Dr. McKee will meet with interested parties at ASCO to discuss progress in the clinical development of Gedeptin®, an adenovirus-vectored bacterial purine phosphorylase, designed to locally activate a systemically administered chemotherapeutic prodrug that is currently in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of advanced head and neck cancer.

2023 BIO International Convention

Date: June 5-8, 2023

Location: Boston Convention and Exhibition Center

Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-international-convention/registration-information

Meeting Interest: Use BIO’s scheduling platform or contact management directly at info@geovax.com

Mr. Dodd and other senior management will host one-on-one meetings with registered attendees to explore collaborative and strategic opportunities around the company’s development portfolio, including Gedeptin® as well as GEO-CM04S1, a multi-antigenic, next-generation COVID-19 vaccine currently being investigated in two Phase 2 clinical trials.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies and vaccines for solid tumor cancers and many of the world’s most threatening infectious diseases. The company’s lead program in oncology is a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, presently in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax’s lead infectious disease candidate is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine targeting high-risk immunocompromised patient populations. Currently in two Phase 2 clinical trials, GEO-CM04S1 is being evaluated as a COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient. In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the vaccine as a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. GeoVax has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

Investor Relations Contact: