Employee Feedback Helps Flexera and Revenera Earn Great Place to Work Certification™

ITASCA, Ill., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, along with its Revenera division, is proud to again be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® in US, Australia, and UK for 2023. Flexera also remains Certified by Great Place to Work® in India.



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Flexera. This year, an astounding 95 percent of employees said it’s a great place to work – 38 points higher than for the average US company.

“I’ve been at Flexera since 2013, which is a little surprising to me as I think about it,” said Danielle Stanke, Senior Product Operations Manager. “The company’s values have really resonated with me. I stay because I love what we do, I love the people we work with, and our core values are a perfect fit for me. I truly believe in work-life balance,” she continued. “Flexera has helped me grow my career, even as I explored new hobbies such as drag racing my Cadillac CTS V, canning apples, gardening, and facing outside challenges that have come my way.”

"Soon after earning my Bachelor of Science in Computer Science at the University of Liverpool, I joined Revenera. I’m so grateful that, early in my career, I found a fantastic team," said Erce 'Urge' Kose, Senior Solutions Engineer at Revenera. "In my nearly six years with Revenera, the company has fostered my growth, supporting me through multiple promotions. Revenera clearly has a real passion for its customers and celebrates the successes of its employees."

“I joined Flexera in a 2010 acquisition and certainly agree that it’s a great workplace,” said Cyndi Tackett, SVP of Marketing at Flexera. “It’s common to be nervous when joining a new company, but Flexera is such an amazing place to work and grow that it provides a wonderful environment for our team. We’re so grateful that our employees feel we deserve this certification. Flexera strives for our culture to be one that offers career growth, flexibility, and supportive managers. We are committed to ensuring that our staff feels valued and have ample opportunities to be challenged, to connect, and to thrive. I know I’ve experienced that personally.”

How to “find your why” at Flexera and Revenera:

About Flexera

Flexera delivers SaaS-based IT management solutions that enable enterprises to accelerate digital transformation and multiply the value of their technology investments. We help organizations inform their IT with definitive visibility into complex hybrid IT ecosystems, providing unparalleled IT insights that allow them to seize technology opportunities. And we help them transform their IT with tools that deliver actionable intelligence across an ever-increasing range of dimensions to effectively manage, govern and optimize their hybrid IT estate.

More than 50,000 customers subscribe to our technology value optimization solutions, delivered by 1,300+ passionate team members worldwide. To learn more, visit flexera.com.