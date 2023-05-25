Air-Swept Mills Market is Estimated to reach US$ 1.63 billion by 2033, Adoption of Automation to Bolster Demand: Fact.MR

Rockville, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent research analysis by Fact.MR on the global market global air-swept mills provides a thorough overview of the industry’s product, end-user, and region categories. It also offers comprehensive details on important players and the crucial tactics they are turning to for gaining an upper hand over their competitors.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: According to a new report by Fact.MR, the global air-swept mills market size is estimated to reach US$ 1.63 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% over the decade.

The material to be ground is fed into the grinding chamber of an air-swept mill through a feed chute and a stream of hot air is introduced into the chamber from the opposite end. As the hot air enters the chamber, it picks up the ground material and carries it through the mill, where it is further ground and dried by the hot air.

Demand for customized and specialized air-swept mills is increasing to meet specific application requirements in various industries. The trend towards automation and process optimization in end-use industries is boosting the demand for advanced air-swept mills with improved operational efficiency and precision.

North America is expected to be the leading regional market for air-swept mills, due to the increasing demand for construction materials and energy in countries such as the United States. China and India are also significant markets, as the demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly grinding solutions from the mining and power generation industries is growing in these countries.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global air-swept mills market was valued at US$ 1.03 billion in 2022.

Worldwide demand for air-swept mills is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The global market is expected to reach US$ 1.63 billion by the end of 2033.

By the end of 2033, demand for air-swept mills in Germany is anticipated to reach US$ 129.25 million.

The market in Germany is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during the projected time frame.



“Increasing emphasis on reducing energy consumption has led to the adoption of air-swept mills, which offer a more energy-efficient and environment-friendly grinding solution as compared to traditional mills,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

The market for air-swept mills is highly competitive, with several manufacturers operating globally. These companies offer a range of air-swept mills with varying capacities and features to cater to the diverse needs of customers.

Companies are focusing on developing new and innovative air-swept mills with higher capacities, improved efficiency, and better control systems to meet the evolving needs of customers. Companies are expanding their product portfolios by introducing new air-swept mills and related equipment, such as classifiers, to offer a comprehensive range of solutions to customers.

In 2020, Williams Patent Crusher and Pulverizer Co., Inc. introduced a new air-swept pulverizer called the Direct Fired Roller Mill, which offers high grinding efficiency and low emissions.



Key Companies Profiled

NETZSCH

British Rema

Kemutec

Bepex International LLC

ALPA Powder Technology

Yinda Machinery

Ultra Febtech

Sturtevant

Prater Industries

REICO Industries Limited

Kaps Engineers



Key Segments of Air-Swept Mills Industry Research

By Orientation : Horizontal Vertical Circular



By Type : Continuous Batch Type



By Power Capacity : Up to 50 HP 51 to 100 HP 101 to 200 HP 201 to 300 HP Above 300 HP



By End Use : Pharmaceuticals Chemicals & Petrochemicals Food & Beverages Agriculture Waste Management Abrasives & Minerals



: By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



What differences can the air-swept mills report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the air-swept mills and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the air-swept mills

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key air-swept millss

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets

Challenges overcoming which may offer industry players competitive edge

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global air-swept mills market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.



The study divulges essential insights on the market based on orientation (horizontal, circular, vertical), type (continuous, batch type), power capacity (up to 50 HP, 51 to 100 HP, 101 to 200 HP, 201 to 300 HP, above 300 HP), and end use (pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, chemicals & petrochemicals, agriculture, waste management, abrasives & minerals), across five major regions of the world.

