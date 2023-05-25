Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market to Surpass US$ 7,521.2 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,853.6 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market

Analysts’ Views on Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market

Increasing research and development activities for developmet of medicine for treatment of patinets suffering from idiopathic pulmonary Fibrosis by the market player is expecetd to foster the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on March 1, 2023, InSilico Medicine (InSilico) is an artificial intelligence-driven pharma-technology company, announced that ISM-001055 is under development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), kidney fibrosis and skin fibrosis, which is administered through intravenous route, developed by Pharma AI (artificial intelligence) platform.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market:

Increasing prevalence of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis is expecetd tpo fuel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on Februry 4, 2023, according to the report published in the springer nature the annual incidence of IPF (Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis )has been reported to range from 0.9 to 13.0 per 100,000 persons worldwide in 2021.

Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis - Drivers

Increasing research and development activities by the market players for treatment of patinets suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Increasing research and development activities for treatment of patients suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2022, Nerre Therapeutics Ltd., a biotechnology company, in collaboration with Pharm-Olam International, a India-based research foundation, initiated a clinical trial to evaluate the effect of two doses of orvepitant(oral) on cough in patients with IPF (idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis). This study is currently in phase 2.

Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases worldwide

Increasing prevalence of respiratory disease worldwide is expecetd to foster the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, for instance, in June 2021, according to the report published in National Center for Biotechnology Information, reported that approximately 545 million individuals currently live with a chronic respiratory condition in 2020

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2022: US$ 3,853.6 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 8.7% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 7,521.2 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Drug: Pirfenidone, Nintedanib, Others (Interferon gamma-1b and Others)

Pirfenidone, Nintedanib, Others (Interferon gamma-1b and Others) By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

Oral, Parenteral By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Phamacies Companies covered: Genentech, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Avalyn Pharma, Inc., AstraZeneca, Blade Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cipla Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, FibroGen, Inc., Galapagos NV, MediciNova, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Promedior, Inc., Prometic Life Sciences Inc., Daewoong Pharmaceutical (India) Pvt Ltd, Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis) and Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Growth Drivers: Increasing research and development activities by market players for the treatment of patients suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Increasing prevalence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in the U.S. Restraints & Challenges: Side effects associated with the drugs such as enidone, Nintedanib and Others (Interferon gamma-1b and Others) for the traetmnet of patients suffering from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Lack of awareness and unavailability of proper treatment for IPF

Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis - Restrain

Side effects associated with the drugs used in the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Side effects associated with the drugs used in the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis is expected to hinder the growth of market over the forecast period. For instance, some of the common side effects associated with Nintedanib (Oral Route) are

More common Dark urine diarrhea loss of appetite nausea pain or tenderness in the upper stomach pale stools severe stomach pain vomiting yellow eyes or skin

Less common Black, tarry stools blood in the urine blurred vision bruising or purple areas on the skin chest pain or discomfort coughing up blood decreased alertness dizziness and others





Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis – Opportunities

Increasing awareness campaign conducted by the market players on Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

The key market players are focused on conducting awareness campaign for patinets suffering from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. For instance, in August 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., a pharmaceutical company conducted an Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness for people suffering with pulmonary fibrosis during Covid-19, as people effectd with pulmonary fibrosis were more likely to get infected by the covid-19 infection.

Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market- Key Developments

Among region, North America is expected to hold a dominant postion, owing to increasing product approvals from the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) by the key market players. For instance, in May 2021, ImmunoMet Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted fast track status to IM156, a treatment candidate for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Key Market Takeaways:

Global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, owing toincreasing research and development activities for the treatment of patients suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis by key market players. For instance, in September 2020, FibroGen, a biotechnology company, announced the initiation of clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of 30 milligrams (mg)/kilogram (kg) intravenous (IV) infusions of pamrevlumab in participants with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). This clinical trial is currently in phase 3, and is actively recruiting.

On the basis of Route of administration, oral segment is expected to hold a dominant position, as market players are focusing on research and development activities for treatment of patients suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. For instance, in July 2022, PureTech, a biotechnology company, announced the initiation of the clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of LYT-100, (oral drug) as compared to pirfenidone or placebo in adults with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. The clinical trial is currently in phase 2, and is actively recruiting.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to increasing initatives by the government bodies to create awareness about idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. For instance, in August 2022, The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation conducted an awareness program to make people aware about interstitial lung disease (ILD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in the U.S.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market include Genentech, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Avalyn Pharma, Inc., AstraZeneca, Blade Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cipla Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, FibroGen, Inc., Galapagos NV, MediciNova, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Promedior, Inc., Prometic Life Sciences Inc., Daewoong Pharmaceutical (India) Pvt Ltd, Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis), and Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market, By Drug: Pirfenidone Nintedanib Others (Interferon gamma-1b and Others)

Global Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market, By Route of Administration: Oral Parenteral

Global Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



