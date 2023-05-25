American Kidney Fund Activates Disaster Relief Program to Support Dialysis and Post-Transplant Patients Affected by Typhoon Mawar

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) has turned on its Disaster Relief Program to administer emergency grants to dialysis and post-transplant patients who have been impacted by the Typhoon Mawar in the U.S. territory of Guam. Typhoon Mawar brought category-four-hurricane-level winds as well as storm surge and torrential rainfall. This is the largest storm to impact Guam in decades and while it did not make direct landfall, the majority of the 30-mile island has lost power. AKF’s Disaster Relief Program is the nation’s sole rapid-response system that provides emergency financial assistance to dialysis and recent transplant patients.

“This typhoon is having a devastating impact on the residents of Guam and could continue to cause damage in the coming days,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “During once-in-a-lifetime natural disasters like this, the last thing people should be worried about is how to continue managing their health care – which can be challenging for people living with kidney disease. AKF is ready to provide financial assistance to help ensure people on dialysis and post-transplant patients affected by Mawar still have access to the lifesaving care they need to survive.”

People with kidney failure are particularly susceptible to difficulties during a natural disaster, as interruptions to dialysis treatments can put them at risk for being hospitalized. AKF has developed a resource page for Guam residents impacted by Mawar.

Emergency grants of $200 are now available for dialysis and post-transplant patients in Guam. AKF has partnered with AdheaRx, which uses AI-powered communication technology, to reach AKF-served patients in affected areas, offering disaster relief resources and encouraging patients to share information about their needs in the wake of the disaster. Disaster relief grants from AKF help patients replace lost medications and renal diet foods, pay for temporary housing and transportation to treatment, and replace clothing and personal essentials lost due to the natural disaster or the need to evacuate with little to no notice.

AKF has been providing emergency disaster financial assistance to kidney patients throughout all the major disasters that have struck the United States and its territories for the past two decades. Last year, AKF provided nearly $120,000 in disaster relief grants to nearly 500 people with kidney failure who were affected by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, Hurricane Ian in Florida, wildfires in New Mexico and flooding in Kentucky.

To donate in support of AKF’s disaster relief to patients affected by Typhoon Mawar, visit AKF’s website. AKF covers the administrative costs of this program so that 100% of donations may go directly to patients in need.

Dialysis and recent kidney transplant patients who need emergency financial help should contact a social worker at their dialysis or transplant clinic for information on applying for aid or apply directly at gms.KidneyFund.org.

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nation’s leading kidney nonprofit. AKF works on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through transplant. With programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy, no kidney organization impacts more lives than AKF. One of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, AKF invests 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, earning the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator for 20 years in a row as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly GuideStar.

