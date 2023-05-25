Global Drip Irrigation Market, Size, Analysis, & Forecasts 2023-2028 Featuring Key Players - Lindsay Corporation, Toro Company, Valmont Industries, Alamo Group, and AGCO

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drip Irrigation Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

Global Drip Irrigation Market will be to US$ 10.81 Billion by 2028 from US$ 6.14 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.89%

Artificial methods of watering land are referred to as irrigation. Agriculture is heavily dependent on irrigation as natural water sources like floods or rain may be unreliable or limited. Drip irrigation is recognized as the most efficient technique as it allows for precise and uniform application of water and nutrients. Drip irrigation technology can help farmers adapt to climate change by enabling efficient water use.

This is particularly useful in areas that are vulnerable to climate change impacts like seasonal droughts, where drip irrigation reduces water demand and evaporation losses. Moreover, the worldwide drip irrigation market is driven by the increasing adoption of micro-irrigation systems, technological advancements in the agriculture industry, and growing awareness of modern farming techniques and irrigation systems.

Encouraging the adoption of drip irrigation systems can have several benefits, including promoting efficient water usage, reducing fertilizer requirements, and increasing soil productivity. This technique is particularly well-suited for areas that experience water scarcity, either permanently or seasonally, as farmers can select crop varieties that are adaptable to these conditions.



However, implementing drip irrigation systems will require investment in building workers' capacities to effectively manage maintenance and water flow control. For example, the drip tape or tubing needs to be carefully maintained to prevent leaks or blockages, and emitters require regular cleaning to avoid clogging from chemical deposits. Global Drip Irrigation Market was .

Global Increase in adoption of Drip Irrigation Systems can be attributed to a range of Factors

The issue of water scarcity has led to an uptick in the implementation of this irrigation method, as it delivers water directly to the roots of plants, thus minimizing water waste and conserving this vital resource.

Drip irrigation systems have been shown to enhance crop yield and plant health, as they provide water and nutrients directly to the roots. This method of irrigation promotes environmental sustainability, as it curtails water waste and reduces carbon emissions, thereby contributing to energy conservation efforts.



Drip irrigation systems are highly efficient and require less labor than traditional irrigation techniques, thereby improving efficiency and boosting productivity.



Various governments across the world are offering incentives and support to encourage the uptake of drip irrigation systems, including subsidies, tax breaks, and technical assistance.

Field Crops will capture Highest Market Share in Global Drip Irrigation Market

Field crops may dominate the drip irrigation market share due to their characteristic of being grown on large and flat land areas, which are ideal for drip irrigation. Moreover, field crops are typically cultivated in areas with water scarcity or drought, making drip irrigation a practical and water-efficient option for farmers aiming to optimize their yield.

However, the drip irrigation market is expansive and includes various crops like fruits, vegetables, landscaping, and turfgrass, among others. The market share for each crop would be influenced by factors such as soil type, regional climate, and local demand for specific crops.

Drip Tubes have highest market share in year 2022

Drip irrigation, a water-conserving method that delivers water slowly to plant roots, is extensively used in the agriculture industry, and drip tubes are an essential component of this system.

These tubes are available in different materials and dimensions and have small emitters that drip water onto the soil surface or directly onto the plant root zone through pipes, valves, and tubing. As the need for sustainable irrigation solutions that reduce water bills rises, the demand for drip tubes is also increasing. Consequently, drip tubes are a significant player in the drip irrigation industry.

Agricultural Irrigation will grow in the upcoming years

Modern agriculture heavily relies on irrigation systems as they play a crucial role in enhancing crop yields, improving crop quality, sector in the global economy; there is an increasing demand for food to sustain the growing population. Consequently, farmers need to adopt advanced and efficient irrigation technologies to increase their productivity while conserving water resources.

North America is a Significant Player in the Global Drip Irrigation Market

Although North America is a significant participant in the global drip irrigation industry, it does not hold the highest market share worldwide. The industry is rapidly expanding in various regions globally, fueled by the growing demand for water-efficient irrigation techniques in agriculture.



China, with its enormous population and sizeable agricultural sector, is a leading player in the drip irrigation market in the Asia-Pacific region. Similarly, India has one of the largest drip irrigation markets globally, attributed to its arid climate and the need to conserve water in agriculture. The Indian government has been promoting drip irrigation systems actively, leading to a surge in the industry's growth.

Company Analysis

There are several key players operating in the drip irrigation market, including Lindsay Corporation, Toro Company, Valmont Industries, Alamo Group, and AGCO. These companies provide a range of drip irrigation solutions, including drip tapes, drip emitters, and micro-sprinklers, among others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $10.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

