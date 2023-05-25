AcreTrader Releases Research on California Wine Grape Market

Fayetteville, Ark., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AcreTrader, the land investment platform at the intersection of agriculture, tech and finance, recently released “Themes in the California Wine Industry: Exploring Paso Robles AVA,” an analysis of supply and demand dynamics in today’s wine market. The report examines market shifts in order to provide farmland investors insight into factors affecting land values of California’s wine grape-bearing acreage, especially within the rapidly growing Paso Robles American Viticultural Area (AVA).

California wine grape markets have been marked in recent years by ongoing premiumization in consumer tastes. Known for its red wine varietal cabernet sauvignon, Paso Robles is well-positioned to meet demand for premium wines. As Paso Robles wines have grown increasingly popular, the wine region has received coverage in leading industry publications such as Wine Enthusiast and Bloomberg , underlined by high-profile property acquisitions by major wineries like Duckhorn and E&J Gallo.

AcreTrader’s research examines these factors in-depth and looks at potential impacts of water scarcity on vineyard acreage and land values.

AcreTrader’s farm sourcing team consists of professionals in finance and alternative asset management as well as individuals with prior experience in agricultural operations. As part of a rigorous due diligence process, the team conducts macroeconomic research on any specialty crop grown on an investment property offered on the platform. They have previously released market reportage on pistachios and almonds .

“AcreTrader is passionate about bringing unique permanent crop investment opportunities to farmland investors. Our research efforts aim to equip investors with the knowledge they need to make informed investment decisions on opportunities like those we’re seeing in Paso Robles,” said Drew Lipke, Director of Investments at AcreTrader.

Since its founding in 2018, AcreTrader has completed over 130 farmland investments totaling approximately $400 million, including vineyard investments. Their industry relationships and experienced team provide maximum exposure to deal flow and scalable investing.

About AcreTrader

AcreTrader is a land investment and technology company that empowers its customers to buy and sell land smarter through advanced technology, data, and expertise. Since its founding in 2018, AcreTrader has broadened access to research, buy, sell, and invest in land for thousands of investors, registered investment advisors, farmers, and landowners across the U.S. and Australia.

