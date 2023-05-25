Bioactive Ingredients Market Size & Share to Surpass $60.63 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bioactive Ingredients Market was valued at USD 37.20 Billion in 2022. It is projected to reach a value of USD 60.63 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.30% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

Due to consumers' growing health consciousness, the Food & Beverage sector is driving the growth of the global market for bioActive Ingredients. The demand for goods with outstanding taste and high nutrient content has grown due to a significant change in people's lifestyles and eating habits.

We forecast that the solution category in bioActive Ingredients market sales will account for more than 59% of total sales by 2028. Due to the nutritional and physiological benefits of functional foods, consumers are becoming more and more interested in them. The increase in obesity and the development of lifestyle disorders drive the expansion of this market.

Market Dynamics

Consumer Health Consciousness is Rising, and Health Care Spending is Rising, which will help the Market Expand

The global market for Active Ingredients is expanding due to rising healthcare spending and consumer health consciousness. The market for bioactive compounds is rising due to consumer awareness of health issues, increased emphasis on fitness, higher personal incomes, and the urbanization of emerging nations. Progressive Consumers interested in health and wellness seek alternatives to fear-based information, a trend that has shaped wellness perspectives for decades. According to consumers, honesty, integrity, and mindfulness are the three pillars of convergence. Microencapsulation is a recent technical advancement used to shield bioactive substances from oxidation and unfavorable interactions.

Market Expansion is Being Driven by Consumer Trends toward a Healthier Lifestyle and Growing Anxieties about Allergies brought on by Added Ingredients

The global market for Active Ingredients is expanding as consumers adopt healthier lifestyles and allergy fears develop due to additional compounds. Because organic food consumers typically lead healthier lifestyles overall, the research is not conclusive that eating organic food lowers the risk of allergy illness, overweight, or obesity. There are just a few compositional differences between organic and conventional crops, such as a slightly higher phenolic compound content in organic fruit and vegetables and possibly a reduced cadmium concentration in organic cereal crops. Omega-3 fatty acids are more abundant in organic dairy products than in conventional ones and possibly in organic meats. These variations, meanwhile, probably have only tangential nutritional importance. Consequently, the market for bioactive compounds worldwide will continue to rise.

Top Players in the Global BioActive Ingredients Market

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

DS Smith (UK)

Combi Packaging Systems LLC (US)

ProMach (US)

RADPAK (Europe)

FlexLink (Sweden)

Synerlink (France)

Shemesh Automation LTD, (UK)

Uhlmann (Germany)

Akash Packtech (P) Ltd. (India)

Schneider Packaging Equipment Company Inc. (US)

Festo Inc. (Germany)

OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH (Germany)

Massman Automation Designs LLC (US)

B&R (Austria)

Busch Machinery Inc. (US)

Lantech (US)

EndFlex (US)

Endoline Machinery Ltd. (UK)

Duravant Company (US)

Fromm Group (Switzerland)

Coesia Group (Italy)

Top Trends in Global BioActive Ingredients Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the bioActive Ingredients industry is a shift in consumer awareness toward prevention over treatment. Healthcare items are in high demand, which will help the industry due to consumers' growing health consciousness and preference for natural and organic ingredients over synthetic ones.





Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the bioActive Ingredients industry is a greater emphasis on creating customized supplements. Manufacturers increasingly concentrate on creating specialized supplements for age-related illnesses and the heart and bones to appeal to this market group. So, throughout the forecast period, the industry for bioActive Ingredients is anticipated to rise as a result of the rising demand for dietary supplements that are enriched and fortified.



Top Report Findings

Based on Applications, most of the Bioactive Ingredients market's revenue is controlled by the Functional Food category ascribed to a wide range of product offerings, the growing interest in functional foods, and the acceptance of preventative healthcare. Functional foods assist consumers in implementing preventive healthcare because of their intrinsic benefits, which have increased awareness of preventive healthcare around the globe.





Based on Types, most of the Bioactive Ingredients market's revenue is controlled by the Omega 3 & Structured Lipids category. Omega-3 fatty acids are abundant in nature, play a significant role in human nutrition and physiology, and are significant components of animal lipid metabolism. Mammals must eat to consume the important omega-3 fatty acid ALA because they cannot produce it independently.



Recent Developments in the Global BioActive Ingredients Market

April 2020: Proclaim Resources showed off the prototypes of their CapsoilFoodTech platform, which can turn bioactive oil molecules into water-soluble powders that includes fat-soluble vitamins, lipid-based minerals, and nutritional oils. This CapsoilFoodTech can turn oil-based compounds into ultra-fine, self-emulsifying, powder, and water-soluble films, making them easier to include in foods and drinks.





March 2018: BASF SE and Mazza Innovation announced a long-term supply agreement to provide BASF SE with specific plant extracts for developing various solutions for cosmetics applications. Mazza Innovations is a market leader in plant-based extracts that use their patented PhytoClean technology with a unique water-based extraction method for concentrating bio-actives in an eco-friendly manner.



Solution Category in BioActive Ingredients Market to Generate a Substantial Revenue

Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Bioactive Ingredients to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on the application, the Bioactive Ingredients market is divided into Prebiotics, Probiotics, Amino Acids, Peptides & Proteins, Omega 3 & Structured Lipids, Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts, Minerals, Vitamins, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Carotenoids & Antioxidants, and Others.

During the forecast period, the market for BioActive Ingredients is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the omega-3 & structured lipids category. The three main omega-3 lipids are docosahexaenoic acid, eicosatetraenoic acid, and alpha-linolenic acid. Alpha-linolenic acid is abundant in plant oils like soybean, flaxseed, and canola. Eicosatetraenoic and docosahexaenoic acids can be found in fish and other types of seafood.

On the other hand, the probiotics category is anticipated to grow significantly. Yeast and bacteria, known as probiotics, help humans and other animals maintain a balanced microbial ecosystem in their digestive tracts. Optimal digestion is ensured by the probiotics component, which supports the body's natural digestive juices and enzymes. They can be ingested or taken as supplements. The growing inclination of consumers for organic and natural products is the key factor driving the market expansion.

Europe Region in BioActive Ingredients Market to Generate a Substantial amount of Revenue

Europe dominates the market for bioActive Ingredients throughout the projection period. The market for bioActive Ingredients in Europe is expanding due to rising healthcare spending and demand for organic and natural ingredients. People are avoiding consuming synthetic substances due to growing health concerns. As a result, the need for bioactive compounds in the area is increasing.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on BioActive Ingredients Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global BioActive Ingredients Market Segmentation

By Applications

Functional Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Nutrition

Personal Care



By Types

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Amino Acids

Peptides & Proteins

Omega 3 & Structured Lipids

Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts

Minerals

Vitamins

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Carotenoids & Antioxidants

Other Types



By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 37.20 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 60.63 Billion CAGR 6.30% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Archer Daniel Midland, Cargill, BASF SE, AJINOMOTO CO., Arla Foods, FMC Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, Mazza Innovation Ltd., Roquette, Sabinsa Corporation Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/bioactive-ingredients-and-product-market-1464/request-sample

