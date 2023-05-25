Global Breast Cancer Screening Market Research Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Players - AstraZeneca, Novartis, Sanofi, Pfizer, Bayer, & GlaxoSmithKline

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Cancer Screening Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Breast Cancer Screening Market will reach US$ 2.12 Billion in 2028 from US$ 1.64 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.26%

Breast cancer screening can detect cancer early, even before any symptoms are present. Early detection is vital because it allows for more effective treatment options and increases the chances of a successful outcome.

When breast cancer is detected early, more treatment options are available, including less invasive treatments and the possibility of breast-conserving surgery. In addition, breast cancer screening is cost-effective, as the cost of screening is significantly lower than that of treating advanced breast cancer.

Breastcancer.org's 2022 update projects that in the United States, 287,850 individuals received a diagnosis of invasive breast cancer, and an additional 51,400 individuals were diagnosed with non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer.

The demand for breast cancer screening services has been increasing due to the rising incidence of breast cancer worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most prevalent type of cancer globally, with over 2.3 million new cases. A growing awareness has fuelled this rise in demand for screening services among women about the importance of breast cancer screening.

As a result, women are encouraged to undergo screening through various campaigns, educational programs, and advocacy groups. Additionally, the aging of the population has also played a role in the increased demand for breast cancer screening services, as frequent diagnosis of breast cancer is common in older women.



Governments have implemented screening programs and policies to increase access to breast cancer screening, particularly for underserved populations. In addition, technological advancements have led to the development of more accurate and less invasive screening methods, such as digital mammography, breast ultrasound, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), which have improved the detection of breast cancer.

Increased Awareness, Technological Advancements, and Government Initiatives have led to the growing demand for Breast Cancer Screening Services in India

Countries present in the breast cancer screening market are the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Thailand, Malaysia, China, Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of World.

Increasing disposable income in India has allowed more individuals to afford breast cancer screening services, awareness campaigns, and government initiatives, raising women's awareness about the importance of breast cancer screening and improving access to screening services, particularly for underserved populations.

In addition, government initiatives such as the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Stroke (NPCDCS) and the National Health Mission (NHM) have improved access to breast cancer screening in India.



In China, improved access to healthcare services, including breast cancer screening, can be attributed to the country's recent increase in healthcare spending. Additionally, the Chinese government has launched various initiatives to improve access to breast cancer screening, focusing on underserved populations. An example of such an initiative is the National Breast Cancer Screening Program, which offers free breast cancer screening to women living in rural areas.

High Incidence of Breast Cancer in the United States has increased the emphasis on Breast Cancer Screening

Based on the Mammography breast cancer screening, there are 24 divisions - United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Thailand, Malaysia, China, Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of World.

Health insurance plans cover mammography, making it more accessible and affordable. In addition, advanced mammography technology has improved the accuracy of screening. The government has implemented policies to increase access to mammography, including initiatives to achieve 'zero fatalities from breast cancer' by 2030, as announced by the National Breast Cancer Foundation, with USD 12.4 Million in funding for 20 research initiatives.



Private Healthcare Sector in Brazil Embraces Advanced Breast Cancer Screening Technologies Amid Growing Awareness among Women.



The countries where MRI breast cancer screening is prevalent are the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Thailand, Malaysia, China, Brazil, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of World.

The private healthcare sector in Brazil has been investing in advanced breast cancer screening technologies, including MRI, to provide more accurate and effective screening services. Furthermore, there has been a growing awareness among women in Brazil about the importance of breast cancer screening, driven by campaigns, educational programs, and advocacy groups.

China shall have the Highest Share in the Ultrasound Screening Industry

United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Thailand, Malaysia, China, Brazil, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of World, is the different countries in the ultrasound breast cancer screening market.

Ultrasound screening is safe and effective, particularly for younger women and women with dense breast tissue. The Chinese government has implemented initiatives to increase access to breast cancer screening, including promoting ultrasound screening as a primary screening method.



Additionally, the development and adoption of advanced ultrasound technology have improved the accuracy and effectiveness of ultrasound screening in detecting breast cancer.



There has been a growing emphasis on using ultrasound screening as a complement to mammography, particularly for women with dense breast tissue leading to increased adoption and utilization of ultrasound screening in the United States. Moreover, the United States has been a leader in developing and adopting advanced ultrasound technology, including 3D and 4D ultrasound, improving the accuracy and effectiveness of ultrasound screening in detecting breast cancer.

