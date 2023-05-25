B2C Mobility Sharing Global Market Report 2023: Rising Connected Vehicles Drives Growth

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2C Mobility Sharing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global B2C mobility sharing market is expected to grow from $35.89 billion in 2022 to $44.73 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%. The B2C mobility sharing market is expected to grow to $103.49 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.3%.

Major players in the B2C mobility sharing market are Ani Technologies Private Limited, Avis Budget Group, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd., Bolt, Cabify, Careem, Enterprise Holdings, Europcar Mobility Group, Grab Holdings Inc., The Hertz Corporation, Lyft Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., DiDi Global, Car2go NA LLC, and Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

B2C mobility sharing refers to transportation services that are shared among users such as public transit, sharing car, and bike sharing. It also includes automobile-based modes of sharing such as car sharing and rides on demand. These are used to provide transportation and ride-sharing services by the service-providing company in the B2C business model delivering directly to consumers.



The main types of service models in B2C mobility sharing market are car sharing, bike sharing, scooter sharing, ride-hailing, others. The car-sharing segment consists of sales of B2C mobility sharing that are used to provide public car-sharing services. Car sharing services refer to automobile rental and transportation services that substitute private vehicle ownership and provide automated pick-up and drop-off procedures.

The various types of vehicles include cars, two wheelers, other vehicle that have various level of automation including semi-automated vehicle, fully automated vehicle. The different applications include short trips (5 km or less), medium and long distance (5-15 km), long-distance (more than 15 kilometres).



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the B2C mobility sharing market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing advanced mobility shared platforms to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in August 2021, Greencell Mobility Private Limited, an India-based company operating an electric mobility player, announced deploying 3,250 electric businesses in three years as a part of the B2C business and launched 750 premium luxury AC e-buses in phase-1 intercity and inter-state transit routes in southern and western India. Electric Mobility-as-a-Service (eMaaS) offers cheaper non-polluting on-demand shared transportation, charging infrastructure, and enabling products for the e-mobility value chain.



In July 2022, Free2move, a France-based company operating in B2C mobility sharing acquired Share Now GmbH for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Free2move aims to expand its European and United States mobility hubs by leveraging sustainable, innovative, and flexible mobility. Share Now GmbH is a Germany-based company operating in B2C mobility sharing.



North America was the largest region in the B2C mobility sharing market in 2022. The regions covered in the B2C mobility sharing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the B2C mobility sharing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rising connected vehicles is driving the growth of the B2C mobility sharing market going forward. Connected vehicles refer to motor vehicles empowered with internet access and a local area network that helps to communicate with other vehicles to enhance the consumer experience with the real-time interaction of the vehicles, and can be connected with smartphones to monitor the performance of the car. In B2C mobility sharing, the connected vehicles help with constantly receiving and sending data to increase the vehicle's security, live tracking of vehicles, and management of fleet to provide drivers and fleet owners seamless mobility service.

The B2C mobility sharing market includes revenues earned by entities by providing transportation services such as vehicle-sharing and ride-sourcing. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $44.73 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $103.49 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. B2C Mobility Sharing Market Characteristics



3. B2C Mobility Sharing Market Trends And Strategies



4. B2C Mobility Sharing Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On B2C Mobility Sharing Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On B2C Mobility Sharing Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On B2C Mobility Sharing Market



5. B2C Mobility Sharing Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global B2C Mobility Sharing Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global B2C Mobility Sharing Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. B2C Mobility Sharing Market Segmentation

6.1. Global B2C Mobility Sharing Market, Segmentation By Service Model, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Car Sharing

Bike Sharing

Scooter Sharing

Ride-Hailing

Other Service Models

6.2. Global B2C Mobility Sharing Market, Segmentation By Vehicle, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Cars

Two Wheelers

Other Vehicles

6.3. Global B2C Mobility Sharing Market, Segmentation By Level of Automation, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Semi-Automated Vehicle

Fully Automated Vehicle

6.4. Global B2C Mobility Sharing Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Short Trips (5 Km or Less)

Medium and Long Distance (5-15 Km)

Long-Distance(More Than 15 Kilometers)

7. B2C Mobility Sharing Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global B2C Mobility Sharing Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global B2C Mobility Sharing Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w782fy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment