The Front Releases New Trailer, Opens Enrollment for Beta

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samar Studio has released a brand-new gameplay trailer for their survival open-world crafting game, The Front . Alongside the trailer comes an announcement that a limited beta test will be held soon, and players can apply to join the beta today . Players can also wishlist The Front on Steam and the Epic Games Store .



Watch The Front’s new gameplay trailer here:

YouTube | Download

About The Front:

The Front tells the story of a world that has been ravaged by a brutal empire and overrun with monsters, bringing mankind to the brink of collapse. With the help of an artificial superintelligence called Aurora, players will use time travel technology to venture into the past in an effort to rewrite history and prevent humanity's demise.

Key Features:

Collect resources such as wood and stone, and search for valuable supplies in buildings scattered about the post-apocalyptic landscape.

Use wood, stone, concrete, and steel to craft structures across different terrains, environments, and climates. Build detailed and realistic production systems to generate the supplies necessary for survival, such as crops.

Protect your base from enemy NPCs wielding fearsome powers such as poison, explosions, and more. Carefully plan out your base to ensure that enemies are routed through its deadliest traps.

Engage in deep tower defense gameplay, with interesting traps and defensive weapons such as springboards, flamethrowers, electric shock traps, poison sprayers, turrets, and more.

Aircraft will randomly appear above the map and drop materials and supplies for which players will risk life and limb to obtain.

Operate a variety of modern vehicles including main battle tanks, tank destroyers, armored personnel carriers, and attack helicopters, with more to come over the game's development.

Experience a wealth of other gameplay features including night vision devices, giant airships, reconnaissance, and much more.



Beta Test Enrollment is Now Open; Fill out a Survey to Apply

The Front will hold its first beta soon, to test the game's features and stability. Test enrollment is limited. Interested players can fill out a survey to apply for a spot in the test.

Survey Link: https://uberstrategist.link/The-Front-Closed-Beta-Test-Application

About Samar Studio

Samar Studio is a young and dynamic team from around the world with experience in developing shooting and survival games. We are dedicated to delivering innovative and captivating virtual experiences and are passionate about creating a unique shooting game product that utilizes cutting-edge technology to enhance the user experience. As avid shooting game enthusiasts, we aim to provide games that caters to all platforms. The Front will be our debut product.

