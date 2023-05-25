Global Spray Drying Equipment Market Size To Surpass USD 9.1 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.7%

New York, United States , May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Spray Drying Equipment Market Size is to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2022 to USD 9.1 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the projected period. The spray drying equipment market is expanding due to rising demand for processed food products as well as an increase in the use of spray drying techniques in a variety of industries such as pharmaceuticals, food, and chemicals. Spray drying has grown in popularity among manufacturers around the world due to benefits such as increased shelf life, lower shipping costs, and improved product quality. As a result, demand for spray drying equipment is expected to increase significantly in the coming years, providing opportunities for industry players to develop novel products and meet the demands of a growing market.

Spray drying technologies can be used to change liquid or slurry-based feedstock into powder. The liquid feedstock is sprayed into a hot gas stream, causing the liquid to evaporate and the dry powder particles to remain. The global market for spray drying equipment is continually growing, driven by rising processed food demand and the widespread use of spray drying techniques in a wide range of industries. Other factors that may have an impact on spray drying equipment shipments in the future include rapid advances in spray drying technology, increasing acceptance of customized spray dryers, rising demand for bulk chemicals, high pharmaceutical production activity, growing demand for encapsulation, and changing food preferences worldwide. A variety of factors are driving the global spray drying equipment market, including rising demand for functional and processed foods, technological advancements, rising demand for pharmaceuticals and chemicals, government initiatives to promote food safety, and rising demand for animal feed. These factors are projected to fuel the growth of the spray drying equipment market in the coming years.

The rotary atomizer segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global spray drying equipment market during the forecast period.

The global spray drying equipment market is classified into nozzle atomizer, rotary atomizer, fluidized, centrifugal, and closed loop. The rotary atomizer segment is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global spray drying equipment market over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the widespread use of rotary atomizers in the dairy industry for the production of milk powder, whey powder, and other dairy products.

The closed segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global spray drying equipment market over the projected period.

The global spray drying equipment market is divided into two categories based on the cycle: open and closed. The closed segment is projected to expand at the highest pace in the global spray drying equipment market throughout the forecast period. The increased demand for sterile and high-quality products in the pharmaceutical and food industries can be attributed to segmental growth.

The food segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global spray drying equipment market during the forecast period.

The global spray drying equipment market is classified into pharmaceuticals, food, chemical, and others based on application. Among these, the food segment is projected to dominate the global spray drying equipment market over the forecast period. The increasing demand for processed foods and functional ingredients is driving segmental growth. Spray drying equipment is widely used in the food sector for manufacturing milk powder, cheese powder, coffee powder, and fruit powder.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the global spray drying equipment market over the predicted timeframe.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global spray drying equipment market during the forecast period. The growing demand for food and pharmaceuticals in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan is driving the Asia-Pacific spray drying equipment market. Due to rising population, urbanization, and disposable income, the region is expected to grow steadily. During the forecast period, North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global spray drying equipment market. The growing demand for processed foods, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals is driving the North American spray drying equipment market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Spray Drying Equipment Market include SPX Flow, Büchi Labortechnik, Dedert Corporation, Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd, Labplant, Yamato Scientific America, G Larsson Starch Technology Ab, GEA Group, Shandong Tianli Drying Technology and Equipment, European Spraydry Technologies, Changzhou Lemar Drying Engineering, New AVM Systech, Advanced Drying Systems, Swenson Technology, Inc., Tetra Pak International S.A, and Others.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Dedert Corporation disclosed the successful commissioning of its newest Spray Drying and Evaporation plant for EverGrain, a plant-based protein manufacturer. For the speciality protein developed for its solubility functionality, drying and evaporation technology is used.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Spray Drying Equipment Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Spray Drying Equipment Market, By Type

Nozzle Atomizer

Rotary Atomizer

Fluidized

Centrifugal

Closed Loop

Global Spray Drying Equipment Market, By Cycle

Open

Closed

Global Spray Drying Equipment Market, By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Chemical

Others

Global Spray Drying Equipment Market, By Flow Type

Co-Current

Counter Current

Mixed

Global Spray Drying Equipment Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



