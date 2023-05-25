NordPass introduces advanced File Attachments functionality

LONDON, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, NordPass announced that its password manager now offers new features. NordPass Premium users can attach up to 3GB of files to items stored in NordPass. The company is also allowing its customers to customize their password items.



Allows securely saving any file in NordPass

The latest addition to NordPass — File Attachments — allows individual customers to add up to 50 files to any item stored in NordPass, be it a password, passkey, credit card, personal, or secure note. In total, NordPass gives customers 3GB in data storage, which is currently the largest capacity offered among password managers.

“I believe many of us sometimes find ourselves going through old emails or scrolling down to 2020 in the photos library on our phone to find certain information we need here and now. It can be a photo with a wifi code or an e-copy of your ID. Storing these files in your inbox and photo library is not a safe practice. Therefore, we offer an encrypted solution for saving these kinds of items and finding them easily when needed,” says Gediminas Brencius, head of product growth at NordPass .

NordPass has no restrictions on the file type for attachments saved in NordPass, which means that JPEG, PDF, MP4, DOC, and other types are supported. Moreover, on their phones, customers can take a photo in-app and attach it to an item.

According to Brencius, the new functionality also allows downloading or deleting uploaded files, as well as viewing uploaded images when needed. This helps users manage important files in a quick way.

Further customizing the tool

Recently, NordPass also introduced to its users the option to customize their password items, adding more login details required of some websites. In addition to email address, password, and website URL, company users can now add any additional information (in text or hidden), such as company ID or telephone number, which will be auto-filled on websites. This feature is accessible on desktop and Android apps, coming soon to iOS as well.

