Global Aircraft Actuators Market Size Forecasted to Reach USD 25.65 Billion By 2032, at 5.5% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Aircraft Actuator Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Installation Type (OEM and Retrofit); By Technology, By Wing Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global aircraft actuator market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 15.02 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 25.65 Billion By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 5.5% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are Aircraft Actuators? How Big is Aircraft Actuators Market Size & Share?

Overview

Aircraft actuators transform electric signals to mechanical motion or alternative physical changeable such as pressure or temperature and thus enact a sprightly role in control systems. The rapidly rising demand for the aircraft actuator market can be attributed to the fact that they resist surrounding positions such as robust vibrations and heat and cold.

Escalating aircraft orders, together with increasing passenger traffic covering the globe, are prominent elements that are major factors contributing to the market growth. The reality that the aggregate of the aircraft made and its capacity to lessen restrictions of high sustenance needs, weight, and susceptibility to safety probabilities mark the high reliance of the market causing accession of low weight and power efficient actuators.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Raytheon Technologies

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Safran

Liebherr lnternational

Moog Inc.

Maxon Motor

Sitec Aerospace

Progressive Automation

Tamagawa Seiki

PARKER HANNIFIN

Aero Space Controls

Beaver Aerospace & Defense

Eaton Corporation

Rockwell Collins

Price Wheeler Corp

Prominent Market Drivers

Growing air transportation facilities : Proliferating air transportation facilities and the growth in the aggregate of commercial aircraft armada have become crucial for each country to improvise their accordance to the world for loftier intercontinental transportation ventures and economic development. The aircraft actuator market size is expanding as several airlines globally are funding in acquiring progressive aircraft fleets with feathery and fuel-efficient capacities.

: Proliferating air transportation facilities and the growth in the aggregate of commercial aircraft armada have become crucial for each country to improvise their accordance to the world for loftier intercontinental transportation ventures and economic development. The aircraft actuator market size is expanding as several airlines globally are funding in acquiring progressive aircraft fleets with feathery and fuel-efficient capacities. Smooth and economical commodities : The aviation industry is continuously progressing in the context of aircraft actuator systems. As it is very important for them to combat robust quivering, cold, and heat, therefore, several manufacturers are worldwide functioning together to guarantee that the commodities are systematic, smooth, and economical.

: The aviation industry is continuously progressing in the context of aircraft actuator systems. As it is very important for them to combat robust quivering, cold, and heat, therefore, several manufacturers are worldwide functioning together to guarantee that the commodities are systematic, smooth, and economical. The solitary edifice of actuator ingredients : 3D printing has rendered the design and application of actuators speedier, economical, cost-effective, and simpler. Aircraft actuator market sales are soaring as they guarantee the unification of all actuator ingredients into a solitary edifice, thus discarding the requirement to use superficial joints, sealers, and fasteners.

: 3D printing has rendered the design and application of actuators speedier, economical, cost-effective, and simpler. Aircraft actuator market sales are soaring as they guarantee the unification of all actuator ingredients into a solitary edifice, thus discarding the requirement to use superficial joints, sealers, and fasteners. Contemporary electric aircraft framework: The continuously developing acquisition of progressive technologies and growing consciousness of advancement of more electrical aircraft has caused an uplifting amidst original equipment manufacturers (OEM). They join forces with suppliers to unseal the capability of designing and advancing contemporary electric aircraft framework of a scaled-down time period.

Top Report Findings

The unification of all actuator ingredients into a solitary edifice, thus discarding the requirement to use superficial joints, sealers, and fasteners, is pushing the market growth.

The market is essentially segregated into type, Wing type, technology, and region.

The leading region of the market in North America

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Linear actuator segments : The linear actuator segments will display notable development in the course of the forecast period. Contrasted to hydraulic and pneumatic actuators, electric linear actuators offer elevated accuracy. Linear actuators are expansible for any motivation or force needs.

: The linear actuator segments will display notable development in the course of the forecast period. Contrasted to hydraulic and pneumatic actuators, electric linear actuators offer elevated accuracy. Linear actuators are expansible for any motivation or force needs. Escalation in air passenger traffic : Due to the escalation in the air passenger traffic from massive economies such as India and China causing a speedy development in demand for aircraft distribution and makers are shifting from old traditional hydraulic actuators to contemporary and progressive electric actuators which also provide substantial higher advantages such as escalated efficacy, lightweight and no leaking issues.

: Due to the escalation in the air passenger traffic from massive economies such as India and China causing a speedy development in demand for aircraft distribution and makers are shifting from old traditional hydraulic actuators to contemporary and progressive electric actuators which also provide substantial higher advantages such as escalated efficacy, lightweight and no leaking issues. The proliferation of material and defense aircraft: As material and defense aircraft production is increasing worldwide, aircraft manufacturing organizations favor installing linear actuators due to their benefits. On account of such factors, development in the linear actuator segment of the market is expected to increase.

Segmental Analysis

The fixed wings segment held high demand during the anticipated period

Based on wing type, the fixed wings segment held high demand during the anticipated period. Aircraft actuator market demand is on the rise due to prompt urbanization and escalating focal points of aircraft OEMs with the objective of making pepped-up progressive aircraft with economical weight description; the speedy development of passenger traffic is also a driving factor.

The hydraulic actuators segment is accounted to witness high demand

Based on technology, the hydraulic actuators segment is accounted to witness higher demand over the forecast period. Aircraft actuator market trends include them offering profound and indispensable advantages for escalated execution implementations that increase demand.

Aircraft Actuators Market: Report Scope & Coverage

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 25.65 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 15.80 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 5.5% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Safran SA, Liebherr-international Deutschland GmbH, Moog Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Moog Inc., maxon motor ag, Sitec Aerospace GmbH, Progressive Automation Inc„ Tamagawa Seiki Co. Ltd., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Aero Space Controls Corporation, Beaver Aerospace & Defense, Inc„ Eaton Corporation PLC, Rockwell Collins, Price Wheeler Corp Segments Covered By Installation Type, By Wing Type, By Technology, By Region

Geographic Overview

North America: This region held the largest aircraft actuator market share as the development of aircraft actuators, the spearheading contenders are speedily being conscious of funding and R&D, which will render them more productive and dependable to apprehend the market from the rivals.

Browse the Detail Report “Aircraft Actuator Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Installation Type (OEM and Retrofit); By Technology, By Wing Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/aircraft-actuator-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Safran developed a new line of electro-hydrostatic actuators (EHA), different types of aircraft having narrow-body & widebody commercial jets, with a nexus and bulky network of pipes, the aircraft’s hydraulic system electrifying the nose wheel steering.

In January 2020, Honeywell International, regarding the development of its new and advanced electromechanical actuators, which are specifically designed for urban air mobility (UAM). In contrast to the hydraulics, cables, and pushrods found on most conventional aircraft, this advanced actuator will use electricity singularly for the smooth movement of the primary flight control surface.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the aircraft actuators market report based on wing type, technology, installation type and region:

By Installation Type Outlook

OEM

Retrofit

By Wing Type Outlook

Fixed wings

Rotary wings

By Technology Outlook

Hydraulic

Electric Hybrid

Mechanical

Pneumatic

Full Electric

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

