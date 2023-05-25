Physical Security Global Market Report 2023: Players Include ADT, Cisco Systems, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls and Anixter

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physical Security Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global physical security market is expected to grow from $109.96 billion in 2022 to $117.90 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The physical security market is expected to grow to $152.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Major players in the physical security market are ADT Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Anixter Inc., Genetec Inc., Bosch Building Technology Solutions, Pelco Incorporated, Dahua Technology, Secom Co. Ltd., Allied Universal, Axis Communications, Hanwha Techwin America, Teledyne FLIR, and Hexagon AB.

Physical security refers to the protection of people, equipment, software, networks, and data from physical acts and events. This is primarily used to protect the assets and facilities of the organization.



The main components of physical security are systems, and services. A system refers to a group of elements that are arranged in a certain way to serve a single function. The various organization size includes small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises. These are used by various end-users such as transportation, government, banking and finance, utility and energy, residential, industrial, retail, commercial, hospitality, and others.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the physical security market. Major companies operating in the physical security market are focusing on developing technologically advanced security systems to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in February 2022, Tuchware, an India-based electronics company launched the Smart Lock vendor, XS series which comes with a hotel management software hotel-XS. The unique feature includes an integrated door lock card management interface in addition to other hotel administration functions such as booking management, personnel management, inventory management, and invoicing. The smart lock is specially created with a single body of stainless steel 304 grade as opposed to mild steel or aluminum alloys, making it the most durable option on the Indian market.



North America was the largest region in the physical security market in 2022. The regions covered in the physical security market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the physical security market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing incidents of terrorist attacks are expected to boost the growth of the physical security market going forward. A terrorist attack refers to the use of violence or threats to instill fear among a large audience. Physical security provides robust security by preventing the unauthorized access of terrorists and will help in minimizing terror attacks, as a result, increasing incidents of terrorist attacks are expected to boost the physical security market.



The physical security market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing improved physical safety services through integrating and managing security systems. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. The physical security market also includes sales of access controls, video surveillance, alarm systems, and car park security systems that are used to provide physical security services. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



