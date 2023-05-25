Giant IFC responds to recent rumours

Colorado Springs, CO, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Giant International Finance (hereinafter referred to as Giant IFC) became aware of rumors on YouTube, tikio, about Giant IFC, which has aroused market concern. The company and its board of directors are highly concerned about this and organized relevant personnel to check this.



Clarification Statement

In order to avoid misleading investors, the Company has explained and clarified the above matter as follows: After verification, the Company has initiated a lawsuit against the blogger of the rumour in a local court, and the rumour and the video have been taken down on that same day.



Important Reminder

The company solemnly reminds investors that there is no shortage of bloggers who slander, defame and spread rumours to achieve their goals and use them to guide investors to some illegal platforms and fraudulent money, so please pay attention to such bloggers and pay attention to the safety of your capital, do not believe in rumours and do not spread them.



Company Introduction

GiantIFC is a professional financial company that has never failed the trust of any of its clients and whose funds are regulated by FINRA and MSB.（FINRA's mission is to ensure that the securities industry operates fairly and honestly.)



Corporate Background

GiantIFC has conducted government investigations in the US, Hong Kong, Singapore and Turkey and has been broadcast on national television in these countries, making it internationally renowned for its influence.









Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.