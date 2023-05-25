Global 5G Equipment Market Report 2023-2027: Market is Poised to Grow at a Staggering CAGR of 66.5% - Adoption for Smart Cities Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Equipment Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 5G equipment market is poised to grow by $56,716.75 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 66.5%

This study identifies the growing R and D and deployment of 5G network as one of the prime reasons driving the 5G equipment market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by the adoption of 5G networks for smart cities, the growing adoption of smartphones and demand for better connectivity, and government initiatives for high-speed network connectivity. Also, the growing number of pre-commercial 5G trials and strategic collaboration among market participants will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the 5G equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 5G equipment market vendors. Also, the 5G equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Airspan Networks Inc.

Alpha Networks Inc.

Altiostar

Analog Devices Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Infinite Electronics Inc.

Laird Connectivity

Mavenir Systems Inc.

NEC Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Qorvo Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Wireless Excellence Ltd.

ZTE Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global 5G equipment market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Macrocell - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Small cell - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product



7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Non-retail sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Retail sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/321l07

