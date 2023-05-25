Tango launches integration with Crestron’s new Desk Touch desk scheduling hardware

DALLAS, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, a leading provider of integrated workplace management system (IWMS) software, today announced an expansion to their strategic partnership with workplace technology leader Crestron Electronics.



Crestron launched Desk Touch, an innovative desk scheduling hardware solution with an elegant touch interface, during their Livestream event hosted from Madrid, Spain. Tango’s desk booking and conference room scheduling offering, Tango Reserve, seamlessly integrates with Desk Touch, creating an intuitive desk scheduling solution that encourages collaboration, increases desk utilization, and provides enhanced workplace analytics. Crestron is also launching Desk Q for QR-code-based reservations, which Tango will integrate with later in 2023.

“We have been seeing high demand for digital signage products to make desk booking and availability more tangible and visible to the workforce,” explained Pranav Tyagi, Tango’s President and CEO. “As a global electronics leader, Crestron looked to partner with an enterprise-level reservation and occupancy management solution, thereby enabling them to bring their desk scheduling hardware to market for the public and private sectors. Working together on an integrated launch of this desk scheduling portfolio has been a natural extension of our existing strategic partnership.”

“As a leader in the flexible workplace, Crestron continues to innovate and find new ways to support all workers and spaces,” said Bob Bavolacco, Director, Technology Partner Programs at Crestron Electronics. “Tango has been an instrumental partner in supporting our scheduling portfolio, historically with our room scheduling solutions, and now with our new desk scheduling portfolio. These technologies create a unified workplace solution that enables the booking of all spaces and partnering with Tango brings another innovative layer to drive a more connected workplace for every organization.”

Desk Touch and Desk Q with Tango Reserve integration will be showcased at Crestron’s booth at InfoComm in Orlando, June 14 – 16.

About Tango

With hundreds of customers across more than 140 countries, Tango is the leader in integrated workplace management system software and store lifecycle management delivering a single solution spanning real estate, design & construction, lease administration & accounting, facilities, desk booking, and space management. For additional information, visit tangoanalytics.com.

About Crestron Electronics

At Crestron, we build technology for every way people work, everywhere in the world – from desktop to boardrooms, offices to multi-nationals. Technology that adapts to what you have and prepares you for what you’ll need. Platforms, devices, and systems designed to improve communication and collaboration. All managed by a cloud-based system for easy deployment, monitoring and upgrading. At Crestron, we create faster, better, simpler solutions so people can work faster, better, and more productively. Discover Crestron at www.crestron.com .

Contact Information:

Megan Marcotte

mmarcotte@wearetierone.com

845-590-2887