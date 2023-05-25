Dental 3D Printing Materials Market to be Worth $2.6 Billion by 2028—Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, ‘Dental 3D Printing Materials Market by Type [Polymers (Resins, Thermoplastics), Composites, Metals, Ceramics (Zirconia, Alumina], Application (Crowns, Bridges, and Dentures, Orthodontic Devices, Surgical Guides & Implants)—Global Forecast to 2028,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the dental 3D printing materials market is projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2021 to 2028.



Dental laboratories use 3D printers to produce crowns and bridges, orthodontic models, surgical guides, aligners, castable restorations, and others. As the manual model-making process is time-consuming, 3D printing allows multiple products to be printed simultaneously with higher accuracy.

The high prevalence of dental diseases like edentulism, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, growth in the geriatric population, and technological advancements in dental 3D printing are expected to increase the adoption of dental 3D printing materials. Further, the advancements in the resins used for dental 3D printing and increasing awareness and acceptance of the computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technologies provide lucrative opportunities for the market's growth in the upcoming years.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Dental 3D Printing Materials Market

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak resulted in a viral pandemic affecting more than 200 countries globally. The pandemic led to lockdowns in several countries and increased the need for social distancing among physicians and other healthcare professionals. This resulted in a decline in dental consumables case volumes as several dental departments experienced a decline in procedures.

Furthermore, to keep dentists and patients safe from the coronavirus infection, the American Dental Association (ADA) issued guidelines in March 2020 and postponed dental practices amidst the pandemic. Also, on 3rd August 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued recommendations for providing only essential oral health services in the context of COVID-19. This suspension of dentistry elective procedures resulted in reduced demand for dental 3D printing and dental consumables. Also, due to the imposition of the lockdowns globally and reduced demand for dental materials, factories reduced their workforce and reduced their production capabilities.

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the dental 3D printing materials market because there was a decrease in dental procedures as only elective procedures were prioritized amidst the pandemic.

The global dental 3D printing materials market is segmented by Type [Polymers (Resins, Thermoplastics, and Other Polymers), Composites, Metals, Ceramics (Zirconia, Alumina, and Other Ceramics], Application (Crowns, Bridges, and Dentures, Orthodontic Devices, Surgical Guides & Implants, and Other Applications), and Geography.

Based on material type, the dental 3D printing materials market is segmented into dental polymers, composites, dental ceramics, and metals. In 2021, the dental polymers segment accounted for the largest share of the dental 3D printing materials market. However, the composites segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to advancements in composite materials like condensable composites/packable composites and the adoption of nanotechnology.

Based on application, in 2021, the crowns, bridges, and dentures segment accounted for the largest share of the dental 3D printing materials market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the advantages offered by materials used for making crowns, bridges, and dentures, such as minimal material loss, superior fitting accuracy, and favorable detail reproducibility.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past four years. The dental 3D printing materials market has witnessed several expansions, product launches, product approvals, agreements, and partnerships in the past few years. For instance, in March 2021, Straumann Holding AG (Switzerland) signed an investment agreement with Shanghai Xin Zhuang Industrial Park (SHXIP) (China) to build its production, training, and innovation center in China. The first phase of the investment is expected to be completed in 2023. In February 2021, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (U.S.) launched its Cerconht ML, a translucent hybrid zirconia with various shade layers.

The key players operating in the global dental 3D printing materials market are 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), EnvisionTEC (U.S.), DWS S.r.l. (Italy), Keystone Industries (U.S.), VOCO GmbH (U.S.), DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH (Germany), Stratasys Ltd. (Israel), Prodoways Tech (France), Formlabs Inc. (U.S.), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Den-Mat Holdings, LLC (U.S.), Shandong Huge Dental Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Ultradent Products, Inc. (U.S.), and Straumann Holding AG (Switzerland).

Scope of the Report:

Dental 3D Printing Materials Market, by Type

Polymers Resins Thermoplastics Other Polymers

Composites

Metals

Dental Ceramics Zirconia Alumina Other Ceramics

(Other polymers comprise polymer hydrogels, impression materials like irreversible hydrocolloids- alginate, polysulfides, silicone rubbers)

(Other ceramics comprise calcium phosphate salts, glass ceramics, oxides of magnesium and titanium, leucite-reinforced glass ceramics, lithium silicate ceramics, and silicates.)



Dental 3D Printing Materials Market, by Application

Crowns, Bridges, and Dentures

Orthodontic Devices

Surgical Guides & Implants

Other Applications

(Other applications comprise dental impression trays, try-ins, metal frameworks, veneers, and temporary restorations.)

Dental 3D Printing Materials Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Italy Spain France U.K. Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

