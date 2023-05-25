Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443566/?utm_source=GNW
High-Speed Placement Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Medium-Speed Placement Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $371.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$371.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Led by countries such as South Korea and Taiwan, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession;
Living with COVID-19, the New Normal
Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for
the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
Virus Led Economic Recession Impacts Electronics Demand
Prospects in Short Term
Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to
COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
Competitive Landscape
Vendors Resort to Novel Strategies to Gain Competitive Edge
Value Added Services Become Key Differentiator
Towards Consolidated Endeavors
Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
A Prelude to Surface Mount Technology (SMT)
SMT Equipment: Global Prospects and Outlook
Global Electronics Systems Market by End-Use Industry (2022E):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Aerospace/Defense
Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Communication Devices,
Computers & Peripheral, Consumer Electronic Devices and
Medical/Industrial Electronics
World Market for PCBs (2022E): Percentage Share Breakdown of
Key End-Use Application Markets
Bright Prospects Ahead for SMT Equipment Market
Rising Demand for Miniaturized Devices Fosters Growth of SMT
Equipment Market
Asia-Pacific Evolves into the Core Market for SMT Equipment
World SMT Equipment Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
World SMT Equipment Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR
(Sales) for 2020-2027: Asia-Pacific, China, Latin America,
Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
ECM Sector to Boost Demand for SMT Equipment in Asia-Pacific
China: Driving Force Behind Asia-Pacific?s Stellar Performance
SMT Manufacturing Gains Momentum in India
Surface Mount Technology (SMT): The Tech Primer
Surface Mounting: A Concise Overview of the Process
Factors Critical during SMT Devices Production
SMT Equipment: Product Overview
Classification of SMT Equipment
SMT Screen Print Equipment
SMT Placement Equipment
SMT Soldering Equipment
SMT Cleaning Equipment
SMT Inspection Equipment
SMT Repair and Rework Equipment
SMT Equipment Markets: A Historic Backdrop
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Uptrend in Electronics Manufacturing Boosts Market Prospects:
Review of Primary End-Use Sectors for SMT Technology
SMT: Key Applications in Select End-Use Sectors
Consumer Electronics
Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region (2022E):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for North America, Europe,
Asia-Pacific (Incl. Japan), Middle East, and Latin America
Global Home Audio Equipment Market (2022E): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific
(Incl. Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America
Telecommunication & Mobile Communication Devices
Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-
2021
Transportation and Automotive Electronics
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production
Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
Medical and Healthcare Devices
Aerospace & Defense Equipment
Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
LED Components
Emphasis on Automation Creates Conducive Environment for SMT
Equipment
Global Industrial Automation Market by Sector (2022E):
Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Automotive, Chemical,
Food Processing, Oil & Gas, Packaging, Pharmaceuticals,
Plastic Manufacturing, Power, Textiles and Others
Evolving Role of ?Smart Factory? to Fuel Sales of Fully
Automated SMT Platforms
Industry 4.0 Promulgates the Smart Factory Concept
A Brief Glimpse of First, Second, Third, & Fourth Industrial
Revolutions
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
SMT Placement Equipment Make Gains
Robust Opportunities for SMT Screen Print Equipment
Market Drivers and Restraints for Various Screen-Printers
SMT Inspection Equipment Gain Traction
Technological Advancements
Package Complexity Drives Business Case
Shift from Manual to Sensor-based Inspection Systems
3D Inspection Systems Emerge in the Market
AOI Systems Explore New Opportunities
Productivity Optimization Drive Opens Ground for Next
Generation AOIs
Second Generation AOI Control Solutions: Design is the Key for
Success
Advances in X-Ray Inspection Systems Drive Efficiency
SMT Soldering Equipment Sees Strong Growth Prospects
Trend-Setting Technologies
R&D to Foster Growth
Lead-Free Solder: Emboldens Growth Opportunities
Slow But Steady Growth Opportunities for SMT Cleaning Equipment
Surging Demand for SMT Repair & Rework Equipment
Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Future Growth of
the Market
Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2019 through 2023
Growing Adoption of IoT Augurs Well
Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for
the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years
2018 and 2022
Rise of Flexible Electronics to Extend Parallel Opportunities
Need for Speed & Flexibility in Electronics Manufacturing Spurs
Growth
Next Generation Electronics Open up Novel Opportunities
Shrinking PCB Size Paints Brighter Prospects
High Performance Systems Emerge to Resolve SMT Challenges
Demand for ?High-Mix? Equipment on Rise
Energy Efficient Equipment Come to the Fore
Machine Vision: A Stitch in Time
From OEMs to CEMs and EMS Providers: Changing Customer Profile
Electronic Contract Manufacturers: Key Consumer Segment of SMT
Equipment
Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Market by
Region/ Country (2012, 2019 & 2024): Breakdown of Annual
Revenue Figures (in US$ Billion) for US, Canada, Japan,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic
Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain
Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
ECMS Industry: Bitten by Pricing Pressures
Innovations and Advancements
Technological Innovations
Importance of Absolute Encoder in SMT Placement
Smart Feeder Technology
Focus on Responsive and Flexible Manufacturing Lines
Ensuring Lower Cost and Smaller Footprint
Select Recent Innovations
Challenges and Market Restraints
SMT: Not Completely Free of Defects
Defects in SMT: Percentage Share Breakdown of Error Categories
Purchase Cycles Reward But Also Retard Growth
Commoditization Kills Price Differentials
High Entry Barriers Hinder New Market Entrants
Skewed Customer Profile Strains the Margins
Used Equipment: The Threat is Real
High False Calls & Escape Rates Dent Investor Confidence
Alternative Technologies Curtail Demand for SMT Inspection
Equipment
Price Sensitivity: A Major Challenge
Pricing Undercuts Market Leadership
Challenges Faced by Advanced Manufacturing Industry
Technology Challenges
UNITED STATES
Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
US Remains a Significant Consumer of SMT Equipment Outside Asia
State of Electronics Manufacturing & Rising Demand for PCBs
Favors Market Expansion
SMT Equipment Manufacturers to Focus on High-Value Offering
Strategic Employment of AOIs and AXIs to Brighten SMT Industry
Continued Relocation of US Electronics Manufacturing to Low
Cost Destinations- Threat for Domestic SMT Market
JAPAN
Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2023 (E)
Japan Continues to be a Lucrative Market for SMT Equipment
CHINA
Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2023 (E)
Market overview
Challenges Encountered by the Chinese PCB Market
EUROPE
Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2023 (E)
A Mature yet Growing Market
Nearshoring Trend to Revive Demand for European SMT Equipment
Market in Coming Years
Revival in SMT Reflow Soldering Equipment Demand in Europe:
A Case in Point
ASIA-PACIFIC
Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2023 (E)
Asia-Pacific: The Most Important Market for SMT Equipment
Snapshot of Electronics Industry in Asia-Pacific
Well Established ECM Industry to Drive Demand for SMT Equipment
Screen Print Equipment Market in Southeast Asia
R&D Investment by Asian Electronic Manufacturing Companies
Shoots Up - Drives Focus on SMT Technologies
Price-based Competition
Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
