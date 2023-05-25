Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443566/?utm_source=GNW

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Uptrend in Electronics Manufacturing Boosts Market Prospects:

Review of Primary End-Use Sectors for SMT Technology

SMT: Key Applications in Select End-Use Sectors

Consumer Electronics

Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region (2022E):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for North America, Europe,

Asia-Pacific (Incl. Japan), Middle East, and Latin America

Global Home Audio Equipment Market (2022E): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific

(Incl. Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Telecommunication & Mobile Communication Devices

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-

2021

Transportation and Automotive Electronics

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production

Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Medical and Healthcare Devices

Aerospace & Defense Equipment

Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

LED Components

Emphasis on Automation Creates Conducive Environment for SMT

Equipment

Global Industrial Automation Market by Sector (2022E):

Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Automotive, Chemical,

Food Processing, Oil & Gas, Packaging, Pharmaceuticals,

Plastic Manufacturing, Power, Textiles and Others

Evolving Role of ?Smart Factory? to Fuel Sales of Fully

Automated SMT Platforms

Industry 4.0 Promulgates the Smart Factory Concept

A Brief Glimpse of First, Second, Third, & Fourth Industrial

Revolutions

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

SMT Placement Equipment Make Gains

Robust Opportunities for SMT Screen Print Equipment

Market Drivers and Restraints for Various Screen-Printers

SMT Inspection Equipment Gain Traction

Technological Advancements

Package Complexity Drives Business Case

Shift from Manual to Sensor-based Inspection Systems

3D Inspection Systems Emerge in the Market

AOI Systems Explore New Opportunities

Productivity Optimization Drive Opens Ground for Next

Generation AOIs

Second Generation AOI Control Solutions: Design is the Key for

Success

Advances in X-Ray Inspection Systems Drive Efficiency

SMT Soldering Equipment Sees Strong Growth Prospects

Trend-Setting Technologies

R&D to Foster Growth

Lead-Free Solder: Emboldens Growth Opportunities

Slow But Steady Growth Opportunities for SMT Cleaning Equipment

Surging Demand for SMT Repair & Rework Equipment

Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Future Growth of

the Market

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2019 through 2023

Growing Adoption of IoT Augurs Well

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for

the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years

2018 and 2022

Rise of Flexible Electronics to Extend Parallel Opportunities

Need for Speed & Flexibility in Electronics Manufacturing Spurs

Growth

Next Generation Electronics Open up Novel Opportunities

Shrinking PCB Size Paints Brighter Prospects

High Performance Systems Emerge to Resolve SMT Challenges

Demand for ?High-Mix? Equipment on Rise

Energy Efficient Equipment Come to the Fore

Machine Vision: A Stitch in Time

From OEMs to CEMs and EMS Providers: Changing Customer Profile

Electronic Contract Manufacturers: Key Consumer Segment of SMT

Equipment

Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Market by

Region/ Country (2012, 2019 & 2024): Breakdown of Annual

Revenue Figures (in US$ Billion) for US, Canada, Japan,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic

Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain

Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

ECMS Industry: Bitten by Pricing Pressures

Innovations and Advancements

Technological Innovations

Importance of Absolute Encoder in SMT Placement

Smart Feeder Technology

Focus on Responsive and Flexible Manufacturing Lines

Ensuring Lower Cost and Smaller Footprint

Select Recent Innovations

Challenges and Market Restraints

SMT: Not Completely Free of Defects

Defects in SMT: Percentage Share Breakdown of Error Categories

Purchase Cycles Reward But Also Retard Growth

Commoditization Kills Price Differentials

High Entry Barriers Hinder New Market Entrants

Skewed Customer Profile Strains the Margins

Used Equipment: The Threat is Real

High False Calls & Escape Rates Dent Investor Confidence

Alternative Technologies Curtail Demand for SMT Inspection

Equipment

Price Sensitivity: A Major Challenge

Pricing Undercuts Market Leadership

Challenges Faced by Advanced Manufacturing Industry

Technology Challenges



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2023 (E)

US Remains a Significant Consumer of SMT Equipment Outside Asia

State of Electronics Manufacturing & Rising Demand for PCBs

Favors Market Expansion

SMT Equipment Manufacturers to Focus on High-Value Offering

Strategic Employment of AOIs and AXIs to Brighten SMT Industry

Continued Relocation of US Electronics Manufacturing to Low

Cost Destinations- Threat for Domestic SMT Market

JAPAN

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2023 (E)

Japan Continues to be a Lucrative Market for SMT Equipment

CHINA

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2023 (E)

Market overview

Challenges Encountered by the Chinese PCB Market

EUROPE

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2023 (E)

A Mature yet Growing Market

Nearshoring Trend to Revive Demand for European SMT Equipment

Market in Coming Years

Revival in SMT Reflow Soldering Equipment Demand in Europe:

A Case in Point

ASIA-PACIFIC

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific

for 2023 (E)

Asia-Pacific: The Most Important Market for SMT Equipment

Snapshot of Electronics Industry in Asia-Pacific

Well Established ECM Industry to Drive Demand for SMT Equipment

Screen Print Equipment Market in Southeast Asia

R&D Investment by Asian Electronic Manufacturing Companies

Shoots Up - Drives Focus on SMT Technologies

Price-based Competition

