Food Ingredients Market to Surpass USD 489.36 Billion by 2032, With Changing Dietary Consumption Pattern Globally, States Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Food Ingredients Market was worth approximately USD 271.32 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach approximately USD 489.36 billion by 2032. Between 2023 and 2032, the market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.01%. Rising consumer preference for a healthy and nutritious diet, as well as increased innovation in new functional ingredients, are expected to drive market revenue.

Furthermore, the growing popularity of clean-label products has increased the demand for natural and organic ingredients. Furthermore, specific consumer preferences for clean-label foods, organic ingredients, dairy-free goods, vegan foods, and other foods are expected to create new lucrative opportunities for packaged food.

Competitive Landscape

The market for food ingredients is moderately fragmented. As a result, players in the global food ingredients market have implemented a variety of development strategies to increase their food ingredients market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market.

Prominent players in the market include:

ADM

Tate & Lyle

Cargill, Incorporated

Community Foods

Ingredients

Kerry Group plc.

Symrise

Novozymes

DuPont

Givaudan

Associated British Foods plc

Market Segmentation

By Form

Preservatives

Natural

Synthetic

Sweeteners

Artificial

Flavors and Spices

Nutrients

Emulsifiers

Others

Prominent Utility of Sweeteners in Processed Food to Gain Traction

The sweeteners segment dominated the food ingredients market in 2022. Sweeteners are an important food ingredient used in the processed food and beverage industries to make packaged foods. As a consequence of the high osmotic pressure generated by sugar solutions, it provides a sweet flavor and acts as a preservative. On the other hand, the global population is accelerating, and overall workplace constraints are increasing, leading them to seek out processed and packaged foods to save time and satisfy their hunger.

By Application

Food & Beverages

Bakery

Confectionary

Dairy Products

Meat and Fish

Others

Increasing Consumer Demand to Promote Food and Beverage Sales Globally

The global market share of the food and beverage segment increased significantly in 2022. It is also expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The ongoing global population growth, which necessitates an increased supply of food products, can be attributed to the rising consumer demand for these products. Furthermore, consumers' hectic schedules, lack of time for meal preparation, and increased work-related obligations are driving demand for quick and easily accessible food alternatives.

Growing Inclination Towards Convenience Food to Propel Market Growth

Rising urbanization and consumer preference for convenience foods will benefit the global food ingredients market. Food and beverage companies are developing new and innovative food products to capture the attention of consumers. For example, in January 2020, Good Culture, the clean-label brand credited with modernizing cottage cheese, launched protein-rich Probiotic Smoothies as a convenient way for consumers to incorporate probiotics into their diet.

Furthermore, the availability of processed food has increased over time, influencing consumer eating habits. According to UNICEF, the data from 2019-2020 revealed that 42% of teenagers consumed carbonated sugary sodas at least once a day, while 46% of them consumed fast food at least once a week. The need for sweeteners by food manufacturing companies to sustain production and meet market demand is driven by the increased consumer demand for processed packaged foods.

Changing Dietary Pattern in North America to Dominate Market Share

Over the projected period, North America is expected to have the greatest revenue share in the global market. The presence of key market players in the region's countries is expected to drive revenue growth. The number of food ingredients manufacturers and established e-commerce businesses in North America is growing, which is driving revenue growth region. Rising consumer awareness of the consumption of nutritious foods, as well as changing lifestyles, are expected to drive market growth.

For instance, baked goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, and prepared food are among the top export commodities to Canada, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (2022). Furthermore, Health Canada has currently authorized the use of 850 different food additives across the country, which drives their use in the food industry. Furthermore, the growing trend of veganism, particularly in North America, provides opportunities for food manufacturers. Even, market participants are forming strategic alliances with food manufacturers to supply various ingredients that can assist food companies in developing products that meet consumer demand.

Rising Demand for Natural Food Additives in Europe to Boost Growth

The European market is expected to exhibit a consistent CAGR during the projection period. Growing population and rapid urbanization are driving market growth in the region. Increased demand for processed foods that require additional flavors is expected to drive revenue growth in Europe's food ingredients market. The rising population demand for natural food additives and organic food and beverages is increasing the demand for organic and plant-based food ingredients. This is expected to drive revenue growth in the European food ingredients market.

