Global Industrial Fasteners Market to Reach $127.3 Billion by 2030

Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$112.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Plastic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Industrial Fasteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$25.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 333 Featured)
- A. Agrati S.p.A.
- Bulten AB
- Earnest Machine Product Company
- Federal Screw Works
- Howmet Aerospace Inc.
- Illinois Tool Works, Inc.
- Infasco
- KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG
- LISI Group
- LISI Aerospace
- LISI Automotive
- MacLean-Fogg Company
- Atlas Bolt & Screw Company LLC
- MNP Corp.
- Nippon Industrial Fasteners Company (Nifco)
- Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd.
- Nucor Corporation
- Precision Castparts Corp.
- Cherry Aerospace
- STANLEY Engineered Fastening
- Sundram Fasteners Limited
- TR Fastenings Ltd.
- Wilhelm Böllhoff GmbH & Co. KG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update: War & Inflation
Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global
Economy in 2023 & Beyond
Industrial Activity Witnesses Recovery following Subdued
Performance in 2020
Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global
Growth
Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to the
Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %)
for the Years 2019 Through 2024
War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal
Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside
Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global
Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real
GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and
2023
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2023
Industrial Manufacturing Hit Hard by the Pandemic: Impact on
Industrial Fasteners Market
Supply Chain Hiccups Screw Up Global Fastener Industry
Fastener Industry Struggles to Stay Afloat & Meet Demand amid
Supply Chain Glitches
Competitive Landscape: Highly Fragmented Industry Structure
Characterized by Intense Competition
Industrial Fasteners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2023 (E)
Competition in the Aerospace Fasteners Industry
Aerospace Fasteners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Global Industrial Fasteners Market Fastens Grip on Positive
Growth Trajectory
Interplay of Dynamic Factors in the Global Industrial Fasteners
Market
Manufacturing, Construction and Automotive Sectors to Drive
Demand for Industrial Fasteners in Future
Anticipated Rise in Vehicle Sales to Foster Global Automotive
Fasteners Market Growth
Increase in Air Travel Post COVID-19 Market Scenario to Fuel
Long Term Growth in the Global Aerospace Fasteners Market
Other Application Segments Poised to Maintain Presence Going
Forward
Global Industrial Fasteners Market: Insights into Eye-Catching
Regional Dynamics
Fasteners: A Preview
An Overview of Industrial Fasteners
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Review of Latest Trends and Advancements in the Industrial
Fasteners Market
Fastening Technology and Sustainability
Use of Industrial Fasteners for Manufacturing Automobiles,
Aerospace, and Medical Devices Components Witnesses Surge
Bourgeoning Automobile and Construction Sector Propel Demand
for Industrial Fasteners
Automotive Industry: A Key End-user of Industrial Fasteners
Structure of the World Automotive Fasteners Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales of Fasteners by Type - Bolts, Nuts,
Washers and Others
Onset of COVID-19 Brings Automotive Fasteners Industry to a
Screeching Halt
Pandemic Impact & the New Normal
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets
Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In
Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022
Rise in Vehicle Recalls Due to Fastener Failure Fuels Emphasis
on Quality
Rising Passenger Car Density & Aging Vehicles Spur
Opportunities in the Repair & Maintenance Services Sector
Average Age of Light Vehicles (Car & Light Commercial Vehicles)
in the US for Years 2010, 2018 and 2022E
Changing Automotive Manufacturing Trends Impact Opportunities
for Fasteners
Focus on Automotive Lightweighting Spurs Innovation
Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting, as Measured by
the Robust Demand for Automotive Lightweight Materials,
Catalyzes Fastener Material & Design Innovations: Global
Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion) for
Years 2022, 2024 & 2026
Performance Characteristics of Common Lightweight Materials
Growing Shift Towards Lightweight Materials in Automobile
Construction Spurs Development of Self-Tapping & Self-Locking
Fasteners: % Breakdown of Automotive Materials Used by Type
for the Years 2017 & 2030
Novel Coatings Help Automotive Fasteners to Comply with
Lightweighting
Shape Memory Fasteners: The Future of Automotive Assembling
Plastic Fasteners Grow in Popularity
Acceptance of Adhesive Fasteners Casts a Long Shadow of Threat
over Mechanical Fasteners
Metal Fasteners Continue to Reign
Aerospace Industry: A Strong End-Use Market for Fasteners
Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry
COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline
Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Drop in Aviation Sector Impacts Demand for Aerospace Fasteners
Growth Patterns in Commercial Aviation Sector to Guide Growth
Opportunities
Global Commercial Airline Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2010. 2015, 2020, and 2025
Rise in Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft
Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market
Global Aircraft Deliveries by Region: 2021-2040
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of
Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2040
Fastener Innovations over the Years
Thermission Coating for Longer Lasting Surface Protection for
Fasteners
Technological Innovations Driving Demand
Focus on Safety Spurs Tool Innovations
Lighter the Better? - New Mantra Driving Sales
Titanium Aerospace Fasteners to Grow in Importance
Development of Precise Engineering Solutions and Cutting-edge
Technologies in Industrial Applications: Foundation for Market
Adoption
Rising Demand for and Production of General Manufacturing &
Industrial Machinery Augurs Well for the Market
Fasteners Technology Effect on Manufacturing Sector
Northbound Trajectory in the Construction Sector to Favor
Market Growth
Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth
Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2020-2028
Motors and Pumps Become Efficient with the Use of Latest Fasteners
Electrical & Electronic Equipment: Potential Growth Sector in
Years to Come
Special End-Use Industries Underpin Growth
Medical Equipment Industry: Yet another Crucial End-use Sector
Developments in the Industrial Fastener Industry
Advent of Innovative Technologies Streamlining Supply Chain
Networks
Introduction of Advance Industrial Engineering Devices Enabling
Companies to Minimize Production Costs
Increasing Concerns for Minimizing Environment Pollution Levels
Fuel Demand for Eco-Friendly Industrial Fasteners
A Note on Technological Advancements
Recent Innovations
Challenges to Reckon With
Secondary Locking Devices to Bite into Fastener Share
Impact of e-business and e-commerce on Industrial Fastener
Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Industrial Fasteners Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Metal by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Plastic by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Plastic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Externally Threaded by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Externally Threaded by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Externally Threaded by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internally Threaded by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Internally Threaded by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Internally Threaded by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Non
Threaded by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Non Threaded by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Non Threaded by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Grade by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Aerospace Grade by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Aerospace Grade by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Industrial Machinery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Machinery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Appliances by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Home Appliances by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Home Appliances by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motors & Pumps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Motors & Pumps by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Motors & Pumps by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plumbing Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Plumbing Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Plumbing Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Industrial Fasteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
COVID-19 Pandemic Fallout: US Industrial Manufacturers under
Great Stress
Heavy Machinery Manufacturers in the US and other Countries
Continue to Operate
Prominent Trends Currently Setting Pace for US Fastener Industry
Industry Overview
Evolutionary Journey of the US Fastener Industry
Despite Reshoring Trends, Increasing Imports Pressurizing
Domestic Production
Nut, Bolt and Screw Production Back-on-Track
Alternative Joining Technologies Challenge Significance of
Fasteners
US Automotive Industry Warms Up to Adhesives, Sealants and
Coatings
Aerospace Fasteners: An Important Segment in Value Chain
Installation of Solar PV to Fuel Fasteners Demand
Fastener Standards for Automotive Industry
Fastener Quality Act
Channels of Distribution
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Raw Material - Metal and Plastic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by Raw
Material - Metal and Plastic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
and Plastic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Product Type - Externally Threaded,
Internally Threaded, Non Threaded and Aerospace Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Product Type - Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non
Threaded and Aerospace Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non Threaded and
Aerospace Grade for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Application - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Aerospace, Building & Construction, Home Appliances,
Motors & Pumps, Plumbing Products and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Application - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace,
Building & Construction, Home Appliances, Motors & Pumps,
Plumbing Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace, Building &
Construction, Home Appliances, Motors & Pumps, Plumbing
Products and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Industrial Fasteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Canada for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Raw Material - Metal and Plastic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Raw Material - Metal and Plastic Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners
by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
and Plastic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Product Type - Externally Threaded,
Internally Threaded, Non Threaded and Aerospace Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Product Type - Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non
Threaded and Aerospace Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non Threaded and
Aerospace Grade for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Application - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Aerospace, Building & Construction, Home Appliances,
Motors & Pumps, Plumbing Products and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Application - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace,
Building & Construction, Home Appliances, Motors & Pumps,
Plumbing Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace, Building &
Construction, Home Appliances, Motors & Pumps, Plumbing
Products and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Industrial Fasteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Raw Material - Metal and Plastic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by Raw
Material - Metal and Plastic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
and Plastic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Product Type - Externally Threaded,
Internally Threaded, Non Threaded and Aerospace Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Product Type - Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non
Threaded and Aerospace Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non Threaded and
Aerospace Grade for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Application - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Aerospace, Building & Construction, Home Appliances,
Motors & Pumps, Plumbing Products and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Application - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace,
Building & Construction, Home Appliances, Motors & Pumps,
Plumbing Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace, Building &
Construction, Home Appliances, Motors & Pumps, Plumbing
Products and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Industrial Fasteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Fastener Market: A Snapshot
Production of Metal Fasteners in China (2022E): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Production by Province/City
Patterns in Fastener Demand from Auto OEMs
Post COVID-19 Market Scenario: Chinese Industrial Fastener
Market in a Capsule
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Raw Material - Metal and Plastic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by Raw
Material - Metal and Plastic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
and Plastic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Product Type - Externally Threaded,
Internally Threaded, Non Threaded and Aerospace Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Product Type - Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non
Threaded and Aerospace Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non Threaded and
Aerospace Grade for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Application - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Aerospace, Building & Construction, Home Appliances,
Motors & Pumps, Plumbing Products and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Application - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace,
Building & Construction, Home Appliances, Motors & Pumps,
Plumbing Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace, Building &
Construction, Home Appliances, Motors & Pumps, Plumbing
Products and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Industrial Fasteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Overindebted Households Hamper Consumer Spending On New Cars,
Pushing Up Average Age of Cars & Opportunities in the
Aftermarket
Average Age of Cars in the EU (2014, 2016 & 2021E): Breakdown
by Select Country
EU Passenger Cars Market (2016 & 2021E): Percentage Breakdown
of Passenger Car Fleet by Age
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Raw Material - Metal and Plastic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Raw Material - Metal and Plastic Markets - Independent Analysis
Global Industrial Fasteners Market to Reach $127.3 Billion by 2030
