Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market to Reach $17.7 Billion by 2030

RFID, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$12.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dsrc segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR



The Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the ETC Systems

Competitive Scenario

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Select Innovations

Road User Charging: The Only Sustainable Way to Fund Road

Infrastructure Development

Growing Investments in Construction of Roads and Highways

Augurs Well for ETC Systems Market

Growing Infrastructure Needs Drive Opportunities for ETC as

Governments Focus on Bridging the Investment Gap through

Tolling: Worldwide Cumulative Infrastructure Spending on

Roads in US$ Billion by Region for the Period 2016-2040

Road User Charging/Tolling Emerges as a Dual Edged Sword for

Revenue Generation & Congestion Management

Rising Economic Cost of Excess Travel/Transit Delays

Strengthens the Business Case for Tolling to Manage Vehicular

Congestion: Breakdown of Annual Hours of Delay Due to Traffic

Congestions in Select Countries & Cities Worldwide

ETC Emerges as a Key Enabling Technology for Tolling

Need to Avoid Lengthy Waiting Lines & Environmental Pollution

at Toll Plazas to Drive Demand for ETC Systems

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Analysis by Technology

Analysis by Application

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific and Other Developing Countries to Drive Future

Market Growth

Government Initiatives

Introduction to Road Infrastructure: Tolling and Toll Roads

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC): A Prelude

Classification Based on Lanes

ETC System: OBU Classification

ETC Toll Collection Process

ETC: Implementation and Functional Challenges

Key Benefits of ETC Systems

Major Drawbacks

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Investments in Road Infrastructure Development

Continuous Development of World?s Highways to Expand Market

Opportunities for ITS & ETS Markets: Length of Road Networks

(In 000 Kilometers) in Top 15 Countries Worldwide for the

Year 2018

Automated Electronic Toll Collection Makes its Way into the ITS

Domain

Electronic Toll Collection Systems: Switching On the Play

Button for Smarter Tolling

Automatic Tolling System: Select Trends

Location-based Payment Systems: The Future-Forward Options for

Toll Payment

Hunger to Stem Revenue Leakage Leads to Evolution of All-

Electronic Tolling

All-Electronic Tolling: Rewards with Certain Gaps

Advanced All-Electronic Tolling to Drive Revenue Collection

Efficiency

Upcoming All-Electronic Tolling Technology to Transform Toll

Collection

Lessening the Challenge of Interoperability Stands Out as a Key

Driver of Growth

Interest in Interoperability to Endure in Foreseeable Future of

Electronic Tolling

Moving Beyond Universal Transponder & Revenue Leakage

Role of Collaborations & Vehicle Technology

ETC Systems, as a Vital Cog in the ITS Wheel, to Benefit from

the Growing Investments in ITS

Growing Investments in Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS)

to Catalyze the Deployment of ETC Systems for Smart

Infrastructure Funding & Intelligent Traffic Control: Global

Revenues of ITS Market in US$ Million by Geographic Region

for the Years 2021 and 2027

Payment Innovations Heighten the Attractiveness of ETC Deployments

Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic

Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

5G to Widen the Role of Cellular Connectivity in ETC Ecosystem

V2X-based Toll Payment

ETC Systems Assist in Effective Traffic Management

RFID: One of the Most Popular ETC Technologies

RFID-Based ETC Systems Remain a Popular Choice as Evidenced by

the Strong Preference for RFID Technology in Transportation

Applications: Global RFID Technology Market Share Breakdown

(in %) by End-Use Application (2023E)

DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications), as a Superior

Technology to RFID, Gains in Prominence

As Satellite Technologies Emerge to the Forefront, New

Generation, Multi-Constellation GNSS Hogs the Technology

Limelight

Growing Prowess & Maturity of GNSS as Evidenced by the Growing

Value of its Technology Market Bodes Well for the Development

of GNSS-Based ETC Systems: Percentage Breakdown of Global

GNSS Market Revenues by Geographic Region (2023E)

GNSS-based Tolling Storms into Limelight to Remove Physical

Toll Booths

India to Embrace GNSS-based Tolling System

Video Tolling (ANPR): A Mature Technology

Smart Cards in Demand for ETC Systems

V2X Becomes Relevant in Electronic Toll Collection

Innovation & Market Differentiation: Key Determinants for

Success of ETC Projects

Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth in the ETC Market

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 &

2050

Major Challenges to Growth: A Synopsized Review

Low Adoption of Satellite-Based GPS Technologies- A Restraining

Factor

Issues Related to the Selection of Toll Technology



