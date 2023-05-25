Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market to Reach $17.7 Billion by 2030

New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069898/?utm_source=GNW
RFID, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$12.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dsrc segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR
The Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 77 Featured)
- Abertis
- Sanef
- Atlantia S.p.A
- Conduent, Inc.
- Cubic® Transportation Systems, Inc.
- DENSO Corporation
- Efkon Gmbh
- Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co., Ltd. (FETC)
- G.E.A.
- GeoToll
- International Road Dynamics Inc.
- Kapsch Trafficcom AG
- Magnetic Autocontrol GmbH
- Neology, Inc.
- Perceptics LLC
- Q-Free ASA
- Siemens AG
- Star Systems International Ltd.
- Thales Group
- Toll Collect GmbH
- Toshiba Corporation
- TransCore
- TRMI Systems Integration
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069898/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the ETC Systems
Competitive Scenario
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Select Innovations
Road User Charging: The Only Sustainable Way to Fund Road
Infrastructure Development
Growing Investments in Construction of Roads and Highways
Augurs Well for ETC Systems Market
Growing Infrastructure Needs Drive Opportunities for ETC as
Governments Focus on Bridging the Investment Gap through
Tolling: Worldwide Cumulative Infrastructure Spending on
Roads in US$ Billion by Region for the Period 2016-2040
Road User Charging/Tolling Emerges as a Dual Edged Sword for
Revenue Generation & Congestion Management
Rising Economic Cost of Excess Travel/Transit Delays
Strengthens the Business Case for Tolling to Manage Vehicular
Congestion: Breakdown of Annual Hours of Delay Due to Traffic
Congestions in Select Countries & Cities Worldwide
ETC Emerges as a Key Enabling Technology for Tolling
Need to Avoid Lengthy Waiting Lines & Environmental Pollution
at Toll Plazas to Drive Demand for ETC Systems
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities
Analysis by Technology
Analysis by Application
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific and Other Developing Countries to Drive Future
Market Growth
Government Initiatives
Introduction to Road Infrastructure: Tolling and Toll Roads
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC): A Prelude
Classification Based on Lanes
ETC System: OBU Classification
ETC Toll Collection Process
ETC: Implementation and Functional Challenges
Key Benefits of ETC Systems
Major Drawbacks
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Investments in Road Infrastructure Development
Continuous Development of World?s Highways to Expand Market
Opportunities for ITS & ETS Markets: Length of Road Networks
(In 000 Kilometers) in Top 15 Countries Worldwide for the
Year 2018
Automated Electronic Toll Collection Makes its Way into the ITS
Domain
Electronic Toll Collection Systems: Switching On the Play
Button for Smarter Tolling
Automatic Tolling System: Select Trends
Location-based Payment Systems: The Future-Forward Options for
Toll Payment
Hunger to Stem Revenue Leakage Leads to Evolution of All-
Electronic Tolling
All-Electronic Tolling: Rewards with Certain Gaps
Advanced All-Electronic Tolling to Drive Revenue Collection
Efficiency
Upcoming All-Electronic Tolling Technology to Transform Toll
Collection
Lessening the Challenge of Interoperability Stands Out as a Key
Driver of Growth
Interest in Interoperability to Endure in Foreseeable Future of
Electronic Tolling
Moving Beyond Universal Transponder & Revenue Leakage
Role of Collaborations & Vehicle Technology
ETC Systems, as a Vital Cog in the ITS Wheel, to Benefit from
the Growing Investments in ITS
Growing Investments in Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS)
to Catalyze the Deployment of ETC Systems for Smart
Infrastructure Funding & Intelligent Traffic Control: Global
Revenues of ITS Market in US$ Million by Geographic Region
for the Years 2021 and 2027
Payment Innovations Heighten the Attractiveness of ETC Deployments
Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic
Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022
Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
5G to Widen the Role of Cellular Connectivity in ETC Ecosystem
V2X-based Toll Payment
ETC Systems Assist in Effective Traffic Management
RFID: One of the Most Popular ETC Technologies
RFID-Based ETC Systems Remain a Popular Choice as Evidenced by
the Strong Preference for RFID Technology in Transportation
Applications: Global RFID Technology Market Share Breakdown
(in %) by End-Use Application (2023E)
DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications), as a Superior
Technology to RFID, Gains in Prominence
As Satellite Technologies Emerge to the Forefront, New
Generation, Multi-Constellation GNSS Hogs the Technology
Limelight
Growing Prowess & Maturity of GNSS as Evidenced by the Growing
Value of its Technology Market Bodes Well for the Development
of GNSS-Based ETC Systems: Percentage Breakdown of Global
GNSS Market Revenues by Geographic Region (2023E)
GNSS-based Tolling Storms into Limelight to Remove Physical
Toll Booths
India to Embrace GNSS-based Tolling System
Video Tolling (ANPR): A Mature Technology
Smart Cards in Demand for ETC Systems
V2X Becomes Relevant in Electronic Toll Collection
Innovation & Market Differentiation: Key Determinants for
Success of ETC Projects
Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth in the ETC Market
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 &
2050
Major Challenges to Growth: A Synopsized Review
Low Adoption of Satellite-Based GPS Technologies- A Restraining
Factor
Issues Related to the Selection of Toll Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for RFID by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 13-Year Perspective for RFID by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DSRC
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for DSRC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 13-Year Perspective for DSRC by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 13-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Highways by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Highways by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 13-Year Perspective for Highways by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urban Areas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Urban Areas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 13-Year Perspective for Urban Areas by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through
2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Electronic Toll Collection
(ETC) Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2017, 2023 &
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
US Toll Collection by Mode (2011, 2019 & 2025): Percentage
Breakdown of Toll Collection for Cash, ETC and Others
Electronic Toll Collection in the US: A Primer
Tolling As a Strategy to Fund Transport Infrastructure Spending
to Benefit the ETC Market
US Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) by Application (%
Share): 2020 Vs. 2025
Expansion of Tolling on Federally Funded Roadways
Scope for Further Increase in Tolling: To Benefit ETC Systems
Toll Implementation Facts in Select States
A Review of Electronic Toll Schemes Implemented in the Country
ETC Interoperability: A Key Area of Focus
Select Interoperable ETC Tags
Alliance for Toll Interoperability (ATI): Established to Chase
Interoperability Goals
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - RFID,
DSRC and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Electronic Toll Collection
(ETC) Systems by Technology - RFID, DSRC and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for RFID, DSRC and Other Technologies for the
Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Application -
Highways and Urban Areas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Electronic Toll Collection
(ETC) Systems by Application - Highways and Urban Areas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Highways and Urban Areas for the Years 2017,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Canada for
2023 (E)
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - RFID,
DSRC and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Electronic Toll Collection
(ETC) Systems by Technology - RFID, DSRC and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for RFID, DSRC and Other Technologies for the
Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Application -
Highways and Urban Areas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Electronic Toll Collection
(ETC) Systems by Application - Highways and Urban Areas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Highways and Urban Areas for the Years 2017,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2023 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - RFID,
DSRC and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Electronic Toll Collection
(ETC) Systems by Technology - RFID, DSRC and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for RFID, DSRC and Other Technologies for the
Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Application -
Highways and Urban Areas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Electronic Toll Collection
(ETC) Systems by Application - Highways and Urban Areas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Highways and Urban Areas for the Years 2017,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2023 (E)
Market Overview
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - RFID,
DSRC and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: China Historic Review for Electronic Toll Collection
(ETC) Systems by Technology - RFID, DSRC and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for RFID, DSRC and Other Technologies for the
Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Application -
Highways and Urban Areas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Electronic Toll Collection
(ETC) Systems by Application - Highways and Urban Areas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Highways and Urban Areas for the Years 2017,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2023 (E)
Market Overview
European Governments Focus on Road User Charging Systems
Tolling: A Key Source of Additional Finances for Governments in
Europe
ETC Systems to Facilitate Free Trade among Partnering Countries
EETS 2004/52/EC: A Key ETC Interoperability Directive
Number of Toll Lanes and ETC Subscribers in Europe by Select
Country (2021)
Toll Revenues in ? Million in Europe by Country (2021)
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - RFID,
DSRC and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Electronic Toll Collection
(ETC) Systems by Technology - RFID, DSRC and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for RFID, DSRC and Other Technologies for the
Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Application -
Highways and Urban Areas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Electronic Toll Collection
(ETC) Systems by Application - Highways and Urban Areas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Highways and Urban Areas for the Years 2017,
2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Electronic Toll Collection
(ETC) Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 52: Europe 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
ETC Systems Installed in France
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - RFID,
DSRC and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: France Historic Review for Electronic Toll Collection
(ETC) Systems by Technology - RFID, DSRC and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for RFID, DSRC and Other Technologies for the
Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Application -
Highways and Urban Areas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Electronic Toll Collection
(ETC) Systems by Application - Highways and Urban Areas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Highways and Urban Areas for the Years 2017,
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Germany ETC Program for Commercial Vehicles
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - RFID,
DSRC and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - RFID, DSRC and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for RFID, DSRC and Other Technologies for the
Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Application -
Highways and Urban Areas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Application - Highways and Urban
Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Highways and Urban Areas for the Years 2017,
2023 & 2030
ITALY
ETC Systems in Italy
Viacard and TelePass
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - RFID,
DSRC and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Electronic Toll Collection
(ETC) Systems by Technology - RFID, DSRC and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for RFID, DSRC and Other Technologies for the
Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Application -
Highways and Urban Areas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Electronic Toll Collection
(ETC) Systems by Application - Highways and Urban Areas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Highways and Urban Areas for the Years 2017,
2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Electronic Toll Collection: Major Installations
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - RFID,
DSRC and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK Historic Review for Electronic Toll Collection
(ETC) Systems by Technology - RFID, DSRC and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll Collection
(ETC) Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for RFID, DSRC and Other Technologies for the Years 2017,
2023 & 2030
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Application -
Highways and Urban Areas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Electronic Toll Collection
(ETC) Systems by Application - Highways and Urban Areas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll Collection
(ETC) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Highways and Urban Areas for the Years 2017, 2023 &
2030
SPAIN
ETC Systems in Spain
Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - RFID,
DSRC and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Electronic Toll Collection
(ETC) Systems by Technology - RFID, DSRC and Other Technologies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Spain 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for RFID, DSRC and Other Technologies for the
Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Application -
Highways and Urban Areas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Electronic Toll Collection
(ETC) Systems by Application - Highways and Urban Areas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Spain 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Highways and Urban Areas for the Years 2017,
2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
HIghlights on Select Regional Markets
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology -
RFID, DSRC and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - RFID, DSRC and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 13-Year Perspective for Electronic
Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for RFID, DSRC and Other Technologies
for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Application -
Highways and Urban Areas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Application - Highways and Urban
Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 13-Year Perspective for Electronic
Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Highways and Urban Areas for the
Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2023 (E)
India: NHAI?s Mandate for Implementation of National ETC
Program Presents Huge Opportunity for ETC Systems Market
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology -
RFID, DSRC and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - RFID, DSRC and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for RFID, DSRC and Other Technologies for the
Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Application -
Highways and Urban Areas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Application - Highways and Urban
Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Highways and Urban Areas for the Years 2017,
2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Rest of World
for 2023 (E)
Middle East Focuses on ETC Projects to Generate Revenues and
Avoid Delays at Tolls
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology -
RFID, DSRC and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - RFID, DSRC and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 13-Year Perspective for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for RFID, DSRC and Other Technologies for the
Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by Application -
Highways and Urban Areas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Electronic Toll
Collection (ETC) Systems by Application - Highways and Urban
Areas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069898/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market to Reach $17.7 Billion by 2030
Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market to Reach $17.7 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069898/?utm_source=GNW