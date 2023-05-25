Global Notebook PC Market Report: 2022 Recap and 2023 Outlook Featuring Acer, Amazon, Apple, ASUS, Dell, Google, HP, Intel, Lenovo, Nvidia, & Qualcomm

Dublin, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Notebook PC Market: 2022 Recap and 2023 Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global notebook PC market in 2022 entered a "boom and bust" cycle, where the first half of 2022 saw a surge in demand and the total supply chain was committed to inventory replenishment.

However, in the second half of the year, the market suffered a severe downturn of 22.4% in shipments due to the overall economic situation. Global notebook PC market volume shrank drastically to only about 193.3 million units in 2022.

It is estimated to decline by 8.4% in 2023, with a market size of only about 177 million units. With the overall economic situation remains highly uncertain and the supply chain manufacturers working on reducing inventory levels, this report provides an overview of the development of the global notebook PC market in 2022 and examines the trends in 2023.



Key Topics Covered:



1. 2022 Recap of the Global Notebook PC Market

1.1 Consumer, Business, and Education Application Market Demand Weakens in 2022

1.1.1 Both Consumer and Commercial Markets Suffer a Continuous Downturn

1.1.2 The Discontinuation of Education Bidding Projects Resulted in a Cliff-like Decline in Chromebook Sales

1.2 The Decreasing Demand from Major Economies Leads to Downward Trend in the Notebook PC Market in 2022

1.2.1 Market Demand Hit Hard by Interest Rate Hike in North America While Businesses Downsizing Their IT Spending

1.2.2 The European Notebook PC Market Demand Continues to be Impacted by the Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War

1.2.3 The Repeated Regulatory Policies on Pandemic Affect the Demand in China



2. 2023 Outlook for the Global Notebook PC Market

2.1 Inventory Clearance Remains an Important Issue for the Industry in 1H 2023

2.1.1 Brands Adopt Price Reduction Strategies and Delay New Model Rollouts to Relieve Pressure from Inventory Pileups

2.1.2 ODM Manufacturers Face Dual Pressures from Overstocking and Delayed Shipments of Brands

2.1.3 Upstream Component Suppliers Have Adopted Different Strategies Compared to Brands

2.2 The Pace of Economic Recovery to Affect the Market Demand in the 2H 2023

2.3 Demand for New Models Featuring New Processors and Graphic Cards is Expected to Shed the Light for the Market

2.3.1 New Windows Laptop Processors and Graphics Cards Released One After Another

2.3.2 Apple Continues to Accelerate the Development of its M-series Processors



3. Analyst's Perspective



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Acer

Amazon

Apple

ASUS

Dell

Google

HP

Intel

Lenovo

Nvidia

Qualcomm

